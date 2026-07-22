AT&T Surges on Earnings Beat and Record Subscriber Gains

Key Moments

AT&T shares climbed 4.3% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter 2026 results ahead of the New York Stock Exchange open.

EPS came in at $0.65 versus expectations of $0.59, with revenue at $31.6 billion, up 2.3% year-over-year but slightly below the $31.8 billion consensus.

Management reiterated plans for about $10 billion in share repurchases in 2026 and confirmed an annualized dividend of $1.11 per share.

Earnings Beat Drives Pre-Market Surge

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw its stock advance 4.3% in pre-open trading after the company released its second-quarter 2026 results before the New York Stock Exchange session began. The telecommunications group reported earnings per share of $0.65, surpassing analyst forecasts of $0.59 by roughly 10%.

Revenue reached $31.6 billion, representing a 2.3% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. However, the top line came in just under the consensus estimate of $31.8 billion. Despite this modest shortfall, the solid earnings performance and subscriber momentum helped fuel the early rally.

The combination of the headline earnings beat and what the company described as record subscriber growth metrics was enough to spark strong investor interest ahead of the opening bell.

Operational Highlights and Subscriber Momentum

On the operating front, AT&T delivered what it called its strongest broadband quarter on record. The company added 367,000 new fiber internet customers and 279,000 fixed wireless subscribers. In its core wireless business, net additions of monthly bill-paying subscribers totaled 432,000, comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations of around 338,500.

These subscriber trends underscored the impact of AT&T’s product offerings, including the OneConnect fiber-wireless bundle, which the company cited as a key driver of record additions.

Metric Reported Expectation / Comparison Earnings per share (Q2 2026) $0.65 $0.59 consensus Revenue (Q2 2026) $31.6 billion $31.8 billion consensus; 2.3% year-over-year increase Fiber internet net adds 367,000 Best-ever broadband quarter Fixed wireless net adds 279,000 Record broadband performance Postpaid wireless phone net adds 432,000 Street estimate around 338,500 Adjusted EBITDA $12.3 billion Improved versus prior-year period Free cash flow $4.7 billion $4.4 billion in prior-year period

Cash Flow, Capital Returns, and Dividend Policy

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $12.3 billion, while free cash flow improved to $4.7 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. These figures reinforced the company’s message around balance sheet strength and ongoing financial stability.

AT&T’s leadership also repeated its plans for shareholder returns. Management maintained guidance for approximately $10 billion in share repurchases during 2026 and confirmed that the annualized dividend remains at $1.11 per share. This helped bolster sentiment among income-focused investors, who have been closely monitoring the sustainability of the dividend and buyback plans.

Outperformance Amid Weak Broader Market

The stock’s pre-market move stood in sharp contrast to a broadly weaker equity backdrop. On the day of the release, the S&P 500 was lower by 0.4%, the Dow Jones slipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%. AT&T’s advance therefore appeared to be driven by company-specific catalysts rather than supportive market conditions.

In the weeks leading into the earnings announcement, sentiment around the stock had been pressured by a series of price target reductions from multiple Wall Street firms, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Wells Fargo. These downward revisions had weighed on the share price and effectively lowered the hurdle for the company to positively surprise with its quarterly report.

Investor Takeaways

Overall, the decisive earnings beat, record subscriber growth supported by the OneConnect fiber-wireless bundle, improving free cash flow profile, and a reiterated capital return framework combined to deliver a powerful catalyst for the stock. These positives more than offset the slight revenue miss and the drag from a soft broader market environment, giving investors a clear rationale to drive AT&T shares sharply higher in pre-market trading.