PayPal Faces Pivotal Moment Amid Takeover Speculation

Key Moments

Stripe and Advent International submitted a $53 billion proposal to take PayPal private at $60.50 per share, which PayPal’s board views as insufficient.

PayPal’s growth has slowed amid rising competition from Apple Pay and other rivals, while multiple turnaround efforts and new products have struggled to gain traction.

Wall Street expects Stripe and Advent could increase their offer, but alternative bids are seen as unlikely as PayPal weighs its latest strategic overhaul.

Strategic Bid Challenges Former Market Leader

Five years ago, PayPal Holdings Inc was widely regarded as one of Wall Street’s premier growth stories and a dominant force in digital payments. Since then, its share price has dropped sharply, Apple Pay has taken the lead in U.S. payment services, and PayPal is now confronting an unsolicited takeover proposal that it does not favor.

In the past week, PayPal received a $53 billion offer from digital payments rival Stripe and private equity firm Advent International to take the company private. The proposal values PayPal at $60.50 per share. According to people familiar with the company, PayPal’s board is in active discussions about the approach but considers that price too low. The board is expected to convene on Monday, those people said.

The situation marks a dramatic reversal for a business that played a central role in the early development of e-commerce and email-based payments, and that helped launch the careers of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Founded in 1998 in San Jose, California, PayPal was acquired by eBay in 2002 and later spun out as an independent company in 2015. Its continuing expansion pushed its market capitalization to as high as $360 billion in 2021.

Since that peak, however, PayPal’s momentum has faded as growth decelerated and competition intensified. Several initiatives to re-energize the business in recent years have generated limited results.

Is PayPal Worth More Whole or in Pieces?

The takeover interest has prompted dealmakers to scrutinize the value of PayPal’s extensive payments ecosystem. This spans more than 400 million consumer accounts and a broad merchant checkout operation. A key question now is whether the business commands a higher valuation as a unified platform or if greater value could be realized by separating and selling individual components, such as the Venmo peer-to-peer payment service.

PayPal declined to comment for this story.

In February, when the company announced a new chief executive, it acknowledged the need to reassess its standing against competitors and within the broader payments industry.

“While some progress has been made in a number of areas over the last two years, the pace of change and execution was not in line with the Board’s expectations,” it said in a statement.

Enrique Lores assumed the CEO role in March. He has not addressed whether PayPal would consider a sale of the company.

Missed Openings in Digital Banking and Commerce

As larger technology players such as Apple, Google and Samsung, along with newer entrants including Stripe and Affirm, consistently introduced new ways for consumers and businesses to transact, analysts say PayPal was slow to innovate in digital banking and commerce, and to develop fresh offerings as mobile payments usage increased.

“Why bother becoming a digital bank if you can just be the world’s biggest checkout button?” said Dan Dolev, senior analyst at Mizuho. “I think it was too easy to drink the honey straight from the checkout jar.”

One person familiar with the company’s internal deliberations said investors and industry executives are dissatisfied with PayPal’s trajectory. Although PayPal predates the iPhone, Apple Pay’s U.S. market share surpassed PayPal’s by 10 percentage points last year, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.

PayPal has also trailed competitors in implementing AI and in entering agentic commerce, where AI-based agents negotiate and execute purchases for users.

Owen Lau, an analyst at financial services firm Clear Street in New York, said PayPal focused on capturing market share through aggressive pricing, but did not price its services high enough to deliver compelling returns. Clear Street initiated coverage of PayPal this past week with a hold rating and a $61 per share price target. On Monday, PayPal shares were down 95 cents at $55.60.

Lau noted that growth has cooled in important segments, including Venmo, and that more recent offerings such as buy now, pay later have not delivered the desired impact. With user numbers stabilizing, he said the emphasis has shifted away from expanding the customer base to increasing profitability from existing users.

“They just want to win market share,” he said. “They’re not charging appropriately, and they’re losing momentum in other parts of the business.”

The company has had three chief executives in four years and launched its second major turnaround effort this March following the departure of longtime leader Dan Schulman in 2023.

Leadership Shifts and Strategy Tensions

According to a technology executive familiar with the situation, a proposed agreement last year with OpenAI – involving the integration of the PayPal digital wallet and processing capabilities into ChatGPT – created friction between the board and the leadership team headed by Alex Chriss, who had succeeded Schulman as CEO. Chriss later left the company following Lores’ appointment, after the board requested a delay of the OpenAI-related deal.

Despite the current proposal, another person familiar with PayPal’s thinking said the board is unlikely to back a transaction at a valuation of $53 billion.

Board-level discussions have partly focused on whether the current bid is even sufficient to justify entering negotiations, that person said. The board is evaluating whether the company could ultimately be worth more if it achieves the targets laid out in its most recent restructuring and turnaround plan, the source added.

These sources requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the board’s talks.

Financing Firepower vs Strategic Uncertainty

Wall Street analysts believe Stripe and Advent have the financial capacity to raise their offer and are likely to do so. According to prior reporting by Reuters, the bidders have secured $17 billion in equity commitments and $50 billion in bank financing, providing substantial headroom to increase their bid.

The final price these bidders are willing to pay may hinge in part on PayPal’s upcoming quarterly earnings report this month. A weak performance could increase pressure on PayPal to engage, while stronger-than-expected results could embolden the board to seek a higher valuation.

Analysts currently see limited scope for competing bids. Morgan Stanley analysts said this past week that Stripe and Advent International’s proposal offers the “most credible path to value realization” for PayPal, which they said faces “intense wallet competition and a maturing customer base.”

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