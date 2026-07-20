Key Moments

Netflix (NFLX) has fallen 43% over the past year and now trades at $68.95, just 6% above its 52-week low of $65.08.

The company modestly beat Q2 2026 EPS expectations, but slightly missed revenue estimates and issued softer Q3 guidance.

Despite widespread target cuts, updated analyst and fair-value estimates still indicate potential upside of 26-35% from current levels.

Market Repricing After a Steep Drawdown

Netflix Inc (NFLX) has endured a sharp reset in investor sentiment, dropping 43% over the last year and closing at $68.95, only 6% above its 52-week low of $65.08. The latest leg down followed a post-earnings decline of -6.42% on Jul 17, underscoring a key market tension: the underlying business continues to grow, but expectations for the pace of that growth are being reset.

The stock was already down roughly 27% year-to-date before the most recent selloff, leaving the shares under pressure as investors reassess both the trajectory and reliability of the company’s outlook.

Q2 2026: A Miss on Expectations, Not on Profit

The second-quarter 2026 earnings release on Jul 16 did not reveal a collapsing business, but it did disappoint a market that had priced Netflix for near-flawless execution. The company delivered EPS of $0.80, slightly ahead of the $0.79 consensus estimate, yet the rest of the print raised concerns:

Revenue reached $12.56B, narrowly below the $12.58B analyst consensus.

Q3 guidance called for $12.86B in revenue and EPS of $0.82, notably under the roughly $13.0B revenue expectation on the Street.

Management moved to reporting engagement data only once per year, a rollback in transparency that unsettled investors already focused on user behavior and viewing trends.

This combination of a modest revenue shortfall, softer guidance, and reduced disclosure fueled a fresh wave of selling in a stock that had been trading on high expectations.

Snapshot of Netflix’s Current Profile

At a share price of $68.95, Netflix carries a market capitalization of $287.1B and trades in a 52-week range of $65.08 to $126.71. Street models still anticipate continued growth over the coming years:

Key forward metrics include:

FY2026 Revenue Estimate: $51.38B

FY2028 EPS Estimate: $4.58

The growth trajectory remains intact, but the pace is moderating rather than accelerating.

Growth Outlook: Slower, Not Stalled

Analyst estimates paint a picture of ongoing expansion, albeit at a decelerating rate. Revenue and earnings forecasts are as follows:

Metric FY2025A FY2026E FY2027E FY2028E Revenue $45.18B $51.38B $57.32B $63.13B EPS $2.53 $3.60 $3.83 $4.58 YoY EPS Growth +28% +42% +6% +20%

The projected jump in FY2026 EPS to $3.60, representing +42% year-on-year growth, highlights the role of margin expansion and operating leverage. However, the sharp slowdown to +6% EPS growth in FY2027 has become a central point of contention for both bulls and bears.

Wave of Analyst Target Cuts

The market response from the analyst community was swift following the Q2 release, with multiple firms marking down their price targets. Several notable revisions include:

Analyst New Target Prior Target Rating JPMorgan $85 $118 — BofA Securities $105 $125 — Oppenheimer $85 $100 — Rothschild Redburn $93 $120 Buy Rosenblatt $75 $95 — KGI Securities $75 — Neutral InvestingPro Fair Value $87.56 — —

Even after these reductions, the median range of roughly $87 to $93 still suggests 26-35% potential upside relative to the current share price. Rothschild Redburn, which kept a Buy rating and a $93 target, continues to expect a greater than 20% four-year EPS compound annual growth rate and frames the recent drawdown primarily as an adjustment to tax assumptions rather than a sign of structural business deterioration.

Bulls’ Perspective: Structural Levers Still Intact

Supporters of the stock highlight several elements they believe the selloff underappreciates.

Repurchase Capacity as a Support

Management authorized a $4.7B share buyback program alongside the Q2 release, the largest in the company’s history. Proponents view this as a strong signal of internal confidence and a potential stabilizing force for the share price at current depressed levels.