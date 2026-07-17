EUR/JPY Stalls Below Key Triangle Resistance

Key Moments

EUR/JPY has been under pressure for a second straight session, trading near 185.70 while still holding above its nine-period and 50-period EMAs.

The pair is confronting the top of an ascending triangle pattern around 186.00, with the 14-day RSI at 55.17 signaling steady, but not overextended, bullish momentum.

Immediate support is seen at the nine-day EMA at 185.42, followed by the 50-day EMA at 185.09 and the ascending triangle base near 184.80.

EUR/JPY Technical Overview

EUR/JPY is extending its pullback for the second consecutive session, trading around 185.70 during Asian hours on Friday. Despite the modest decline, the cross remains above both the nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages, maintaining a constructive short-term setup.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 55.17, which places it in neutral-to-positive territory. This reading points to a healthy, sustainable uptrend rather than an overheated move, suggesting that bullish momentum is intact but not stretched.

Resistance at Ascending Triangle Ceiling

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY is hovering near a crucial resistance zone at the upper boundary of an ascending triangle pattern around 186.00. The horizontal cap at this level, together with a series of higher lows, reflects persistent dip-buying and firm demand on pullbacks.

The repeated absorption of selling interest near 186.00 indicates that buying pressure is accumulating, raising the potential for an upside break. A clear daily close above this triangle top would typically be interpreted as a strong bullish continuation signal, opening the way toward the all-time high at 187.95, which was reached on April 17.

Key Support Levels and Downside Risks

On the downside, the first layer of technical support is aligned with the nine-day EMA at 185.42. Beneath that, the 50-day EMA at 185.09 provides an additional cushion.

If selling intensifies beyond these moving averages, attention would shift to the ascending triangle’s lower boundary near 184.80. A break below this structure would undermine the current bullish pattern and bring into view the four-month low at 181.87, recorded on March 16, followed by the six-month low at 180.81.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart Context

Price action around the triangle boundaries and the nearby moving averages is likely to be pivotal for short-term direction. The balance between buyers defending support and sellers capping gains at 186.00 will help determine whether the cross resumes its broader uptrend toward prior highs or slides back toward the lower end of its recent multi-month range.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro has been weakest versus the Canadian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% 0.06% 0.00% -0.04% 0.12% 0.04% 0.00% EUR -0.02% 0.06% -0.04% -0.09% 0.13% 0.03% -0.02% GBP -0.06% -0.06% -0.09% -0.14% 0.06% -0.02% -0.08% JPY 0.00% 0.04% 0.09% -0.03% 0.15% 0.04% 0.01% CAD 0.04% 0.09% 0.14% 0.03% 0.19% 0.09% 0.05% AUD -0.12% -0.13% -0.06% -0.15% -0.19% -0.11% -0.14% NZD -0.04% -0.03% 0.02% -0.04% -0.09% 0.11% -0.04% CHF -0.00% 0.02% 0.08% -0.01% -0.05% 0.14% 0.04%

The heat map data reflect percentage moves of major currencies relative to each other. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Euro on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the performance of EUR (base) against USD (quote).