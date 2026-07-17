Canadian Dollar Holds Near Peak as Oil Supports Loonie

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades around 1.4035 during the Asian session after failing to extend an overnight rebound from the 1.4000 area.

Firm crude prices near a one-month high support the Canadian Dollar, while elevated oil-driven inflation concerns reinforce US rate hike expectations.

Escalating US-Iran tensions and potential disruptions to key energy routes sustain a geopolitical risk premium and underpin both oil and the US Dollar.

USD/CAD Holds Near One-Month Low as Mixed Forces Collide

The USD/CAD pair is struggling to build on an overnight recovery from the vicinity of the 1.4000 psychological level, which marked a one-month low, and is drawing renewed selling interest in Friday’s Asian session. The pair is trading around 1.4035, with downside pressure tempered by conflicting fundamental drivers that are shaping short-term direction.

Oil Strength Supports Loonie While Fed Bets Aid the Dollar

Crude oil prices are holding close to a one-month high reached earlier in the week, supported by escalating US-Iran tensions and concerns about potential disruptions to energy supplies. This strength in oil provides a tailwind for the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar and weighs on the USD/CAD pair, partially offsetting the impact of the Bank of Canada’s cautious tone earlier in the week.

At the same time, higher oil prices are stoking worries about inflation and reinforcing expectations for additional interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. This backdrop is lending support to the US Dollar and helping to limit further downside in USD/CAD.

Middle East Escalation Fuels Risk Premium and Safe-Haven Demand

In the latest phase of the Middle East crisis, the United States has conducted a sixth consecutive night of air strikes against Iran and broadened its military actions beyond traditional military assets. Officials in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran reported that civilian infrastructure, including power installations and a train station, has been hit. Iran has retaliated by striking US military facilities across the region.

These developments are heightening fears of a slide back into full-scale war and are maintaining a geopolitical risk premium in global markets. That environment is generally favorable for the safe-haven US Dollar.

Threats to Energy Routes Bolster Oil and Inflation Concerns

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to widen the conflict by targeting additional regional energy supply pathways. Reuters reported that Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthis to be prepared to close the Red Sea oil route. Along with a US blockade of Iranian ports and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, these threats and actions are lending further support to crude prices.

Market participants appear increasingly convinced that persistent, energy-driven inflation pressures will compel the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish policy stance. This perception underpins bullish sentiment toward the US Dollar and offers support to USD/CAD, even as the Canadian Dollar benefits from firmer oil.

US Data and Fed Speakers in Focus

Traders are now turning their attention to Friday’s US data releases, which include Building Permits, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production, as well as preliminary readings of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Inflation Expectations. Remarks from key Federal Open Market Committee members are also on the radar.

These releases and speeches are expected to influence demand for the US Dollar and could provide fresh direction for USD/CAD. Despite the recent bounce, the pair remains on course for substantial weekly losses, and the current fundamental backdrop argues for caution before positioning for additional downside in the pair.

Canadian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The following table shows the percentage change of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against major currencies this week. According to this snapshot, the Canadian Dollar has been strongest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.31% -0.55% 0.39% -0.86% -0.47% -1.26% 0.15% EUR 0.31% -0.24% 0.72% -0.56% -0.22% -0.96% 0.46% GBP 0.55% 0.24% 0.92% -0.31% 0.03% -0.71% 0.76% JPY -0.39% -0.72% -0.92% -1.33% -0.87% -1.69% -0.30% CAD 0.86% 0.56% 0.31% 1.33% 0.47% -0.36% 1.07% AUD 0.47% 0.22% -0.03% 0.87% -0.47% -0.74% 0.58% NZD 1.26% 0.96% 0.71% 1.69% 0.36% 0.74% 1.48% CHF -0.15% -0.46% -0.76% 0.30% -1.07% -0.58% -1.48%

The heat map is read using the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Canadian Dollar from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for CAD (base)/USD (quote).