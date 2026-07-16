Steel Prices Jump on Supply and Tariff Pressures

Key Moments

Domestic hot-rolled coil spot prices averaged about $1,160 per short ton in the week of July 13, up from $855/st in the same week of July 2025.

Plate spot prices hovered around $1,350/st, approximately 24% above the $1,090/st level seen in the comparable week of July 2025.

Market participants report tight supply, scarce spot tons, and stalled imports, with many expecting no meaningful relief until late summer.

Spot Prices Climb Sharply Year Over Year

Hot-rolled steel demand in the U.S. remains elevated, but buyers are increasingly questioning how sustainable current price levels might be and whether a pullback is approaching.

In the week of July 13, domestically produced hot-rolled coil (HRC) spot prices averaged around $1,160 per short ton. Domestic plate spot transactions were roughly $1,350/st. Both represent significant increases compared with the same period one year earlier.

During the equivalent week of July 2025, HRC averaged $855/st, meaning fabricators and manufacturers are now paying about 35.7% more for the same material. Plate followed a similar pattern: in the same week of July 2025, the average spot plate transaction was approximately $1,090/st, leaving end users paying around 24% more this week.

Product Period Average Spot Price ($/st) Change vs. Prior Year Hot-rolled coil (HRC) Week of July 13 $1,160 Up from $855/st (about 35.7%) Plate Week of July 13 $1,350 Up from $1,090/st (about 24%)

Supply Constraints and Limited Imports Support Higher Prices

Market participants attribute the run-up in prices largely to tight supply and limited capacity to fill spot orders at domestic mills. With availability constrained and imported volumes insufficient to ease the imbalance, mills have been able to command higher prices for what is on offer.

Routine maintenance at mill facilities may further limit supply. Standard maintenance outages sometimes have little visible effect if production is shifted to other plants, but at other times they temporarily restrict capacity. Rumors in the market suggest some mills could begin maintenance programs starting in August and continuing through the fall.

Steelmakers have indicated they either lack specific visibility on the exact timing of these outages, or they no longer disclose such schedules publicly. This uncertainty is weighing on buyers who may suddenly need to secure alternative sources of material to meet their own customer commitments.

Producers’ Pricing Actions and Market Response

Some sheet and plate market participants have recently speculated that producers, including Nucor, may be managing prices in a way that reduces the attractiveness of imports. According to these participants, Nucor’s weekly consumer spot prices for HRC increased by $5/st.

In plate, SSAB and Oregon Steel Mills (OSM) have attempted further price hikes. SSAB announced a $40/st increase on July 8, and OSM raised its spot plate price by $60/st on July 15. Nucor, by contrast, did not issue any plate price increase during that time.

“Nucor knows how to read the market,” a Midwestern plate distributor said.

Other plate market sources report that recent increases from OSM and SSAB have not been fully absorbed by the market. They describe demand as steady rather than robust, and not strong enough to prevent potential erosion in overall demand if pricing continues to climb.

Tariffs, Freight, and Availability Pressure Buyers

Findings from a recent Steel Market Update (SMU) survey indicate that many respondents believe mills are reaping the benefits of tariffs while buyers struggle with higher costs and constrained supply.

“Tariffs are holding prices up and giving mills a clear advantage, while manufacturers and traders say the policy is pushing their costs higher,” SMU reported. “The Iran conflict is still disrupting freight, though its impact is slowly easing. Even so, buyers say the real pressure now is simply availability. Spot tons are scarce; imports are stalled, and many expect no real relief until late summer.”

Steel demand has been supported in part by extended order-to-delivery cycles. Long lead times and freight or delivery complications have lengthened the sales process, underpinning spot prices. Even so, many end users are increasingly skeptical about how long this environment can persist.

Debate Intensifies Over Whether Prices Have Topped Out

Some participants now argue that the spot market may have reached its near-term peak. They cite a combination of factors – including interest rates affecting project funding, the burden of inflation and higher fuel costs on their operations, and uncertainty around the impact of the conflict in the Middle East – as potential headwinds for demand.

There is also a view among some buyers that underlying demand could already be softening. However, they note that because the sales cycle has been extended, any slowdown may not yet be visible in orders and shipments.

In this environment, buyers report adopting a more cautious approach to purchasing and inventory management. They are weighing the risk of stocking material at today’s elevated prices against the possibility that demand may not remain firm through the rest of 2026.