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Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Holds Ground Amid Rate Relief, Geopolitical Risks

Bitcoin Holds Ground Amid Rate Relief, Geopolitical Risks

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Bitcoin slipped 0.9% to $64,160.4 by 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT) while remaining up about 1.6% for the week after rebounding from its year-to-date lows.
  • Softer U.S. consumer and producer inflation data for June eased fears of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, offering support to cryptocurrencies.
  • Heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher and weighed on broader risk sentiment.

Bitcoin Steadies After Recovery From Year Lows

Bitcoin traded slightly lower on Thursday, losing some ground after a modest rebound in recent sessions that coincided with weaker U.S. inflation readings. Those data points helped temper worries that the Federal Reserve would move quickly toward additional interest rate hikes, a shift that has underpinned sentiment across digital assets.

By 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT), Bitcoin was down 0.9% at $64,160.4. Despite the pullback, the largest cryptocurrency was still showing a gain of about 1.6% for the week, having bounced off its lowest levels of the year.

Risk appetite, however, remained fragile. Ongoing geopolitical strains and a sharp retreat in previously strong chipmaking stocks contributed to a more cautious tone in broader markets.

Cooling Rate Fears Offset By U.S.-Iran Tensions

The recent uptick in Bitcoin has been closely tied to shifting expectations around U.S. monetary policy. Markets have reduced the probability of an imminent rate increase by the Federal Reserve, particularly after softer consumer and producer inflation figures for June.

For non-yielding, speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies, a reduced likelihood of near-term rate hikes is typically supportive. Higher interest rates tend to be unfavorable for such assets, so the prospect of policy stability has been seen as a positive factor.

At the same time, investors remained alert to the risk that inflation could reaccelerate. Oil prices have climbed as tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified, with the two sides exchanging strikes for a fifth straight day and showing little momentum toward a new peace agreement.

Disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have added to the upside in crude prices, keeping markets focused on the possibility of an energy-driven inflation flare-up later in the year. A renewed inflation push could, in turn, revive expectations for additional rate increases.

Strategy Inc CEO Flags Bitcoin Price Level For Debt Risk

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Phong Le reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Bitcoin in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday, while outlining the price levels at which its balance sheet strategy could come under pressure.

Le indicated that the company’s treasury approach – which is heavily centered on Bitcoin holdings – would see heightened risk only if the cryptocurrency were to decline into a range of $8,000 to $10,000. He also emphasized the firm’s intention to maintain an aggressive accumulation stance, stating: “My objective would be the largest buyer of Bitcoin for the foreseeable future,” Le said.

His remarks followed news that Strategy – described as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder – sold more than $215 million worth of Bitcoin earlier this month and signaled a pause in new purchases for nearly a month. That combination of sales and the halt in buying has raised questions about the durability of the company’s long-term strategy, especially as it faces growing capital and debt obligations tied to financing its Bitcoin acquisitions.

Although the recent disposals represent a relatively small fraction of Strategy’s overall Bitcoin reserves, market participants remain alert to the risk that any prolonged selling from such a large holder could weigh heavily on Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

Company / AssetDetailFigure / Level
BitcoinPrice at 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)$64,160.4
BitcoinWeekly performanceUp about 1.6%
Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR)Recent Bitcoin salesOver $215 million
BitcoinPrice range where CEO sees debt risk$8,000 to $10,000

Altcoins Trade Mixed Amid Lack of Fresh Catalysts

Outside Bitcoin, price action across major alternative cryptocurrencies was subdued, reflecting the absence of strong, asset-specific drivers.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched up 0.3% to $1,885.19. XRP slipped 0.3%.

Among other large-cap tokens, Solana declined 1.8% and Cardano dropped 1.2%, while BNB posted a small gain. In the memecoin segment, Dogecoin and $TRUMP both moved less than 1%, underscoring the generally muted tone across the broader crypto complex.

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