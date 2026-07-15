PBOC Lowers Daily Yuan Fix, Setting USD/CNY at 6.7910

Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set Wednesday’s USD/CNY central parity rate at 6.7910.

The new fixing compared with the previous session’s level of 6.7990.

The 6.7910 reference rate contrasted with a 6.7695 estimate reported by Reuters.

Latest Central Parity Fix for USD/CNY

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central reference rate for the onshore yuan at 6.7910 against the US dollar for the upcoming trading session. This represented an adjustment from the prior day’s fixing of 6.7990 and differed from a 6.7695 estimate reported by Reuters.

Fixing Detail USD/CNY Level Current PBOC central rate (Wednesday) 6.7910 Previous day’s official fixing 6.7990 Reuters estimate 6.7695

Mandate and Role of the People’s Bank of China

The People’s Bank of China is responsible for setting and implementing the country’s monetary policy. Its key objectives include maintaining price stability, which encompasses exchange rate stability, and supporting economic growth. The central bank also plays an important role in pushing forward financial reforms, including measures to open and develop China’s financial markets.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and is not regarded as an independent institution. A Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, exerts significant influence over the central bank’s strategic direction and management, rather than the governor alone. At present, Mr. Pan Gongsheng holds both the CCP Committee Secretary and governor positions.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

The PBoC employs a wide range of tools to manage liquidity and guide monetary conditions. These include the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange operations, and adjustments to the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). In addition, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) serves as China’s primary benchmark interest rate.

Movements in the LPR influence the borrowing costs for loans and mortgages as well as the returns on savings products. By changing the LPR, the central bank can also affect the exchange rate dynamics of the Chinese renminbi.

Private Banking Landscape in China

China permits the operation of privately owned banks, although they constitute a relatively small share of the overall financial system. There are 19 private banks, with leading players including digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, according to The Straits Times.

In 2014, authorities allowed domestically funded lenders fully capitalized by private capital to participate in the state-dominated banking sector, expanding the role of private entities in China’s financial system.