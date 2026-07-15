Euro Climbs Versus Pound as Oil Spike Fuels Rate-Hike Bets

Key Moments

EUR/GBP advanced toward 0.8535 in early European trading as markets reacted to rising oil prices and inflation concerns.

Traders fully priced in a 25 bps BoE rate increase by September and anticipated quarter-point hikes from both the BoE and ECB before year-end.

ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher delivered a mildly hawkish message, reinforcing the bank’s readiness to act but without signaling urgent new measures.

Oil-Driven Inflation Fears Support EUR/GBP Upside

The EUR/GBP pair gained traction during early European hours on Wednesday, moving closer to 0.8535. The advance came as investors intensified expectations for additional interest rate increases from both the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB), with the latest surge in oil prices rekindling worries about inflation.

Market participants were also focused on upcoming comments from ECB policymakers Fabio Panetta and Joachim Nagel, who were scheduled to speak later in the day.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Lift Oil-Related Risks

Concerns over oil-driven inflation were amplified by developments in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump’s decision to reimpose a blockade on Iranian vessels transiting the strategic waterway, along with a payment requirement for all other cargo, heightened the perceived risk to energy supplies.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that it had carried out additional strikes on Iran, targeting dozens of military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iranian coastal regions.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Wednesday that it had attacked what it described as command-and-control, logistics, fuel, and military equipment facilities associated with the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Reuters.

Markets Price In Further BoE and ECB Tightening

Rate markets reflected a firm conviction that further tightening is coming on both sides of the Channel. Traders fully priced in a 25 basis points BoE rate hike by September, with expectations for an additional increase before the end of the year.

For the euro area, investors anticipated a quarter-point ECB hike in September and viewed another increase by year-end as almost assured, based on data reported by Bloomberg.

Institution Market-Implied Move Timing Bank of England (BoE) 25 bps hike fully priced By September, plus another by year-end European Central Bank (ECB) Quarter-point hike expected September, with another hike seen as almost certain by year-end

ECB Communication: Data Dependence and Policy Flexibility

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the central bank’s decisions remain firmly anchored in economic data. The official policy account highlighted that the June rate increase should not be interpreted as the start of a guaranteed sequence, nor as a one-off move, underscoring flexibility in the policy path.

On Wednesday, ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher added that the central bank stood ready to apply monetary policy tools whenever required, signaling a continued willingness to respond to evolving conditions.

Kocher’s Speech: Mildly Hawkish, but Not a Game-Changer for the Euro

Kocher’s appearance registered a 7.1/10 score on the FXS Speechtracker, above the long-run baseline of 6.4/10. This indicated a somewhat firmer policy tone than usual. His commitment to be “prepared to implement monetary policy measures whenever necessary” and to take all necessary steps to secure the 2% inflation target over the medium term was interpreted as modestly hawkish, highlighting a clear readiness to act.

At the same time, his observation that no secondary effects are currently visible softened the overall message, implying there is no immediate urgency for significantly more aggressive tightening. The speech therefore provided a mildly supportive backdrop for the Euro, but the absence of fresh urgency or specific new initiatives limited the potential for a strong, near-term breakout in the currency.

Euro Basics and Market Drivers

What Is the Euro?

The Euro is the common currency used by 20 European Union member states that form the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency worldwide, ranking behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it represented 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover exceeding $2.2 trillion.

Among currency pairs, EUR/USD is the most actively traded globally, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions. It is followed by EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

The Role of the ECB in Shaping the Euro

The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the reserve bank for the Eurozone and is responsible for setting interest rates and managing monetary policy.

Its primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which involves controlling inflation or, when necessary, supporting growth. The main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation that rates will rise – tend to be supportive for the Euro, while lower rates can weigh on the currency.

Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB Governing Council, which meets eight times per year. The Council consists of the heads of the national central banks of the Eurozone countries and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

How Inflation Data Affects the Euro

Inflation dynamics in the Eurozone are tracked using the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a key metric for markets. When inflation rises more than anticipated, particularly if it exceeds the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank is pushed toward raising interest rates to bring price growth back under control.

Higher interest rates relative to other major economies typically favor the Euro, as they can make Eurozone assets more attractive for global investors seeking returns.

Economic Indicators and Their Influence on the Euro

A broad set of economic data helps investors gauge the health of the Eurozone and therefore the outlook for the Euro. Key indicators include GDP, Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), labor market figures, and consumer sentiment surveys.

Stronger data generally supports the Euro, both because it can attract foreign capital and because it may encourage the ECB to tighten policy, which directly boosts the currency. Conversely, weaker readings often pressure the Euro lower.

Information from the four largest Eurozone economies – Germany, France, Italy, and Spain – carries particular weight, as these countries collectively account for 75% of the region’s economic output.

Trade Balance and Its Impact on the Euro

The trade balance, which measures the difference between export revenues and import expenditures over a given period, is another important input for Euro valuations.

A country or region that consistently produces goods and services in high demand abroad can see its currency appreciate, as foreign buyers must acquire the local currency to pay for those exports. A positive net trade balance therefore tends to strengthen a currency, while a negative balance can have the opposite effect.