Australian Dollar Holds on China Data, Softer US CPI Up

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades around 0.6980 in Asian hours on Wednesday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

China’s Q2 2026 GDP rises 0.9% quarter-on-quarter and 4.3% year-over-year, with the annual pace undershooting a 4.5% market consensus.

U.S. CPI slows to 3.5% year-over-year in June and falls 0.4% month-over-month, weighing on the U.S. Dollar and bolstering AUD/USD.

China Data Underpins Australian Dollar

AUD/USD is holding on to recent gains and is quoted near 0.6980 during Asian trading on Wednesday, with the Australian Dollar drawing strength from fresh economic figures out of China, Australia’s key trading partner.

China’s economy expanded by 0.9% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the second quarter of 2026, easing from 1.3% in the first quarter but aligning with market expectations. On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product grew 4.3% in the second quarter, down from a 5.0% increase in the prior quarter and below the market consensus of 4.5%, which had been anticipated by Wall Street.

Breakdown of China’s Latest Indicators

The latest Chinese activity data present a mixed picture for demand conditions relevant to Australia’s export sector.

Indicator Period / Basis Latest Reading Market Expectation Previous Reading GDP Q2 2026, quarter-on-quarter 0.9% Consensus met 1.3% GDP Q2 2026, year-over-year 4.3% 4.5% 5.0% Retail Sales June, year-over-year 1.0% -0.1% -0.6% Industrial Production June, year-over-year 5.3% 4.6% 4.5% Fixed Asset Investment June, YTD -5.7% -4.9% -4.1%

June Retail Sales in China advanced 1.0% year-over-year, beating the -0.1% expected and sharply improving from a -0.6% decline previously. Industrial Production for June reached 5.3%, exceeding the 4.6% forecast and up from 4.5% in May. However, Fixed Asset Investment deteriorated, falling 5.7% year-to-date in June compared with a 4.9% expected decline and a 4.1% decrease previously.

For the Australian Dollar, stronger Chinese consumption and industrial output provide some support, while the weaker-than-expected annual GDP and deeper contraction in investment highlight ongoing headwinds in China that investors continue to monitor.

Softer U.S. Inflation Weighs on the Dollar

AUD/USD is also benefiting from broad-based U.S. Dollar softness after the latest U.S. inflation data tempered expectations for an aggressive policy stance from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Consumer Price Index inflation slowed to 3.5% year-over-year in June, down from a three-year high of 4.2% in May and below the 3.8% consensus. On a month-over-month basis, headline CPI fell 0.4% in June, reversing a 0.5% increase posted in May.

Against this backdrop, the Dollar has come under pressure as investors reassess the likelihood and timing of further tightening by the Fed, providing an additional tailwind to AUD/USD.

Fed Communication and Policy Expectations

During testimony before Congress on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the central bank’s focus on bringing inflation back under control but did not indicate a shift toward a more forceful tightening path. Market participants continue to parse his comments alongside the latest data to gauge the Fed’s next move.

At the same time, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that traders are assigning roughly a 50% probability to a rate increase by the Federal Reserve in September. While the prospect of further tightening remains, the moderation in inflation has reduced conviction in a more hawkish trajectory, contributing to the Dollar’s struggle and supporting higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian Dollar.

Geopolitics, Oil, and Inflation Concerns

Renewed frictions between the United States and Iran have been pushing oil prices higher, keeping inflation risks in focus for investors. Rising energy costs can complicate the outlook for central banks attempting to balance price stability with growth, and they remain an important part of the broader macro backdrop for currency markets, including AUD/USD.