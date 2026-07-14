Wells Fargo Beats Estimates on Loan and Trading Growth

Key Moments

Wells Fargo reported second-quarter net income of $6.41 billion, or $2.00 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.72 per share.

Net interest income increased 5% year over year to $12.32 billion, supported by a 12% rise in average loans.

Markets revenue climbed 24% to $2.21 billion, driven by a 64% jump in equities trading revenue.

Profit Beats Estimates as Loan Growth and Trading Activity Accelerate

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as heightened market volatility energized its trading operations and robust loan growth lifted interest income.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank reported net income of $6.41 billion for the three months ended June 30, an increase of 17%. Earnings came in at $2.00 per share, above the $1.72 per share consensus estimate compiled by LSEG.

Commenting on the operating environment, CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement: “Consumer spending is higher, charge-offs and delinquencies are lower, and savings and investments are growing across consumer segments. Businesses are cautious but balance sheets and cash flows remain strong resulting in strong credit performance.”

Despite the earnings beat, Wells Fargo’s shares, which have lagged peers this year with a 6% decline, fell 1.9% in premarket trading. Pressure across the broader banking sector followed a 2.6% drop in JPMorgan’s stock after its own results.

Interest Income and Loan Expansion

The removal of the $1.95 trillion asset cap last year has eased prior regulatory limits and allowed Wells Fargo to push forward with Scharf’s growth strategy.

The bank has been expanding its loan portfolio by building out its credit card and auto lending businesses, while also recruiting bankers from competitors to strengthen its commercial banking franchise.

Net interest income (NII) – the spread between what the bank earns on loans and pays on deposits – rose 5% from a year earlier to $12.32 billion in the second quarter. Average loans increased 12% over the same period.

The San Francisco-based institution maintained its full-year outlook for interest income at approximately $50 billion.

Investors have closely monitored NII as a key indicator of earnings momentum following the lifting of the asset cap. The measure had missed expectations in recent quarters as the bank’s deposit mix normalized.

On the macro backdrop, the article noted that the U.S. economy has remained resilient, with higher tax refunds helping offset the impact of elevated energy prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East, although concerns over inflation persist.

Scharf added: “Concerns around affordability and inflation exist, but the labor market and wage growth remain strong. We know that such favorable conditions do not go on forever so we are being selective about how much and where to grow.”

Trading and Markets Revenue Surge

Wells Fargo’s trading operations benefited from increased use of the balance sheet in its markets business, which had previously been constrained during the asset-cap period.

Markets revenue, which includes trading, rose 24% year over year to $2.21 billion in the second quarter.

Business Line Performance Detail Markets revenue (total) Up 24% to $2.21 billion Equities trading Revenue surged 64% Fixed income, currencies, and commodities Revenue rose 10%

Peers JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also reported higher second-quarter profits on the same day, supported by active dealmaking and solid trading performance.

Investment Banking Momentum

Wells Fargo’s investment banking franchise delivered strong growth, with fees rising 35% from a year earlier to $939 million in the quarter, driven primarily by increased debt and equity underwriting activity.

The article stated that dealmaking has picked up in 2026 as companies move to capitalize on a more relaxed regulatory backdrop under President Donald Trump and pursue large-scale transactions.

Equity capital markets activity was described as particularly strong, supported by a series of sizable initial public offerings and follow-on equity offerings tied to artificial intelligence themes.

During the quarter, Wells Fargo secured roles on multiple high-profile transactions, including advising U.S. utility NextEra Energy on its $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy.

The bank also served as a joint bookrunner on SpaceX’s $86 billion initial public offering, characterized as the largest IPO on record, and advised Apollo on a $35 billion financing package backing AI lab Anthropic’s compute expansion.

According to the article, Wells Fargo has been steadily enhancing its investment banking capabilities and increasingly winning larger and more complex mergers and acquisitions mandates. It moved up to fourth place in U.S. M&A rankings by volume in the first half of 2026, from eighth position a year earlier, based on Dealogic data cited in the article.

Headcount Reduction and Cost Discipline

Wells Fargo continued to streamline its workforce as part of ongoing efficiency efforts. The bank ended June with 197,466 employees, down from 200,999 as of March 31. Headcount has declined every quarter since late 2020.

Under Scharf’s leadership, the company has focused on trimming costs to support long-term growth initiatives. Executives have indicated that there is additional scope to reduce staffing levels, even before taking into account possible productivity improvements from the adoption of AI technologies.