O-I Glass Falls After Analyst Downgrade, Macro Concerns

Key Moments

O-I Glass stock declined 3.0% in pre-market trading after BofA Securities cut its rating from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $13.00 to $11.00.

Analysts have highlighted concerns about O-I Glass’s ability to meet its approximately $1.4 billion EBITDA goal for 2027, given a deteriorating earnings profile and a stretched balance sheet with long-term debt near $4.8 billion.

Broader U.S. equity markets were under pressure as renewed geopolitical tension pushed oil prices higher, weighing on energy-sensitive industrial and materials names such as O-I Glass.

Double Downgrade from BofA Pressures the Stock

O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) came under renewed selling pressure in pre-open trading, with the share price down 3.0% after BofA Securities sharply revised its view on the company. The firm moved its recommendation two notches lower, shifting from Buy to Underperform, and simultaneously reduced its price objective from $13.00 to $11.00.

BofA Securities pointed to rising doubts about O-I Glass’s ability to deliver on its approximately $1.4 billion EBITDA target for 2027. According to the bank, this growing uncertainty outweighed the stock’s recent rebound of roughly 20%, which had lifted the share price back toward the $10 level. The change in rating reflects BofA’s view that the underlying business outlook has softened enough to overturn its earlier constructive stance.

Wave of Negative Analyst Revisions and Balance Sheet Concerns

The downgrade from BofA Securities sits within a broader pattern of cautious analyst activity that has been pressuring O-I Glass shares in recent weeks. Among the more recent moves, RBC Capital reduced its price target on the stock to $11 from $14 just days prior.

These actions have highlighted persistent worries about the company’s financial position. O-I Glass carries long-term debt of nearly $4.8 billion, and leverage remains high. Analysts have also underscored that the company’s free cash flow outlook provides limited room for missteps, further dampening confidence in its trajectory.

Investor skepticism intensified following O-I Glass’s Q1 2026 earnings release, which revealed a significantly larger net loss compared with the prior year and an earnings-per-share figure that fell well short of expectations. The combination of elevated leverage and underwhelming results has cast doubt on the company’s turnaround narrative.

Key Metric / Event Detail BofA rating change From Buy to Underperform BofA price target Cut from $13.00 to $11.00 Pre-open stock move -3.0% Recent price rebound Approximately 20% to near $10 Long-term debt Near $4.8 billion 52-week high $16.91 RBC Capital price target Cut to $11 from $14 2027 EBITDA objective Approximately $1.4 billion

Geopolitical Shock Weighs on Broader Market and Industrials

Market conditions did not support O-I Glass shares. U.S. equities declined after President Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement drove oil prices sharply higher and unsettled investors, particularly in sectors with heavy energy exposure.

Major indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%, the Nasdaq off 1.6%, and the Dow slipping 0.3%. Most sectors ended in negative territory, providing an unfavorable backdrop for capital-intensive industrial and materials companies. For O-I Glass, which is especially vulnerable to energy cost swings, this risk-off tone and jump in input costs added to the pressure on its stock.

Extended Underperformance Continues

The combination of BofA’s high-conviction downgrade, weakening earnings fundamentals, and a risk-averse market session tied to geopolitical developments pushed O-I Glass lower in pre-market trading. The latest move extends a period of underperformance in which the shares have remained well below their 52-week high of $16.91.