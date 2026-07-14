Texas Instruments Shares Rally on Analyst Upgrades Now

Key Moments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) gained 3.5% in pre-market trading after KeyBanc raised its price target to $390 from $325 while keeping an Overweight rating.

Wall Street expects TXN to report Q2 2026 earnings on July 22, with EPS near $1.90 and revenue around $5.22 billion.

The stock reached $309.11 in pre-market trading as investors reacted to analyst upgrades and a positive earnings outlook.

Analyst Upgrades Boost Texas Instruments Shares

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after KeyBanc lifted its price target to $390 from $325. The firm also maintained its Overweight rating on the semiconductor company.

Moreover, the upgrade arrived shortly before Texas Instruments releases its Q2 2026 earnings on July 22. Analysts expect earnings per share of about $1.90, up roughly 34.8% from a year earlier. Revenue is forecast near $5.22 billion.

Citi Maintains Bullish Outlook

Citi also supported the positive view by keeping its Buy rating and $345 price target. The firm highlighted improved pricing trends and steady demand as key reasons behind its outlook.

Meanwhile, TXN shares have fallen about 4.7% over the past month. However, some investors see the pullback as an attractive opportunity before the upcoming earnings report.

Texas Instruments’ strong Q1 2026 results have also supported recent analyst upgrades. The company reported $4.83 billion in revenue, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. Industrial revenue rose more than 30%, while data center revenue jumped 90%.

Sector Strength Supports Semiconductor Demand

The wider market environment remains mixed, but technology stocks continue to show strength. The NASDAQ gained 0.5%, creating a supportive backdrop for semiconductor shares. In contrast, the S&P 500 and Dow traded slightly lower.

Therefore, Texas Instruments’ gains appear linked more to company-specific factors than broad market momentum. The article also highlights peers such as Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors, which continue to benefit from AI data center demand.

Investors Position Ahead of Earnings

KeyBanc’s $390 target and Citi’s $345 target have strengthened the bullish case for Texas Instruments. Together with improving fundamentals, these upgrades have encouraged investors to build positions ahead of the Q2 2026 earnings release.

In pre-market trading, TXN climbed to $309.11. A strong earnings report could support further upside if the company confirms expectations for improving free cash flow.

Key Analyst Targets and Recent Performance