Biotech Rallies as Memory Chip Stocks Slide Premarket

Key Moments

Agenus jumped 13% in premarket trading after unveiling an $85 million private placement that could rise to $340 million upon full warrant exercise.

Micron Technology declined 5.1% as a steep selloff in South Korean memory-chip makers spilled over into U.S. semiconductor names.

Western Digital slid 5.4% amid sector-wide weakness in memory and storage stocks following sharp losses in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Index Futures Mixed as Sector Themes Diverge

U.S. equity futures traded in different directions on Monday as market participants weighed a pronounced downturn in global memory-chip names against positive developments in the biotechnology space.

S&P 500 Futures were down 0.25% at 05:45 ET. Nasdaq 100 Futures weakened 0.9%, while Dow Jones Futures edged lower by 0.12%.

Semiconductor-related shares faced broad-based pressure, with declines in South Korean memory-chip makers feeding through to U.S.-listed peers. By contrast, biotechnology stocks saw support following new funding announcements.

Agenus Rallies on Significant Private Placement

Agenus advanced 13% in premarket action after the biotechnology company disclosed an $85 million private placement led by Commodore Capital, joined by several life sciences investors.

The financing structure includes purchase warrants that, if fully exercised, could bring total proceeds to as much as $340 million. Agenus plans to use the funds to support its Phase 3 ROBBIN trial and to extend its cash runway through the end of 2031.

Company Move in Premarket Key Driver Agenus +13% $85 million private placement, potential increase to $340 million Micron Technology -5.1% Contagion from selloff in South Korean memory-chip makers Western Digital -5.4% Sector-wide weakness in memory and storage names

Micron Hit as SK Hynix Slump Weighs on Memory-Chip Sentiment

Micron Technology fell 5.1% in premarket trading after shares of South Korea’s SK Hynix tumbled more than 15% in Asia, sparking a wider pullback across the memory-chip space.

Investor sentiment toward the sector was pressured further after a South Korean brokerage projected second-quarter earnings for SK Hynix below market expectations, citing slower-than-expected shipments of next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips.

Western Digital Declines Alongside Broader Memory and Storage Weakness

Western Digital dropped 5.4% as selling in memory and storage stocks broadened across the sector. The move followed the sharp declines in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, which weighed on the outlook for companies tied to memory-chip demand and pricing.