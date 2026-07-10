Coinbase Rallies on Analyst Upgrade, Policy Optimism

Key Moments

Coinbase Global, Inc. shares climbed 4.3% in pre-market trading to $165.18, rebounding from recent support levels.

US Tiger Securities lifted its rating on COIN from Hold to Buy with a $200 price target, citing an improved Bitcoin risk-reward setup.

Reports of Trump administration discussions on a potential Strategic Bitcoin Reserve added a policy-driven tailwind to Bitcoin and crypto-related equities.

Pre-Market Jump for Coinbase

Coinbase stock moved sharply higher in pre-open trading, advancing 4.3% to $165.18. The move came as multiple catalysts aligned to support the shares after they had recently been trading near support levels.

US Tiger Upgrade Highlights Bitcoin Cycle

US Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei upgraded Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) from Hold to Buy on July 7 and set a price target of $200. The analyst argued that Bitcoin’s risk-reward profile has “materially improved” following a significant correction and that “the largest portion of the current crypto bear-market cycle is likely already behind the market.”

This call explicitly links Coinbase’s outlook to a potential recovery phase in Bitcoin, positioning the exchange as a key equity vehicle for investors looking to participate in that anticipated rebound.

Policy Speculation on Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Sentiment around Bitcoin received an additional boost following reports on July 9 that the Trump administration is considering how to structure a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Market participants interpreted this discussion as a possible long-term demand driver for Bitcoin. Given Coinbase’s role as a major U.S.-regulated crypto trading platform, traders viewed the development as indirectly supportive for COIN shares.

Contrasting Views and Legal Leadership Transition

Not all analyst commentary was supportive. Barclays kept its Underweight stance on Coinbase and lowered its price target to $99. This more cautious view served as a counterweight to the upbeat call from US Tiger Securities.

Separately, Coinbase announced changes in its legal leadership. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal will step down effective July 31. VP of Legal Molly Abraham is slated to take over as General Counsel. These updates have moderated, but not derailed, the positive momentum around the stock.

Market Backdrop and Sector Read-Through

The broader equity environment has been favorable. The Nasdaq is up 1.3% and the S&P 500 is higher by 0.8%, reflecting a risk-on mood that tends to magnify moves in higher-beta names such as Coinbase.

Peers and related companies are also reacting to the same Bitcoin-driven narrative. Competitor Robinhood and other crypto-adjacent stocks are participating in the rally, suggesting that the current move in COIN is driven by both company-specific news and sector-wide enthusiasm.

Coinbase in Context

The combination of US Tiger Securities’ rating upgrade, growing optimism about a potential Bitcoin recovery cycle, and headlines around a possible Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has been sufficient to lift Coinbase meaningfully in pre-market trading. Supportive broader market conditions have further reinforced the upside.

Despite the advance, Coinbase shares remain well below their 52-week high of $444.65, leaving a wide gap between current trading levels and the stock’s recent peak.