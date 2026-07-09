Intel Rallies on AI Chip Optimism and Pricing Power

Key Moments

Intel Corporation shares rose 5.5% in morning trading, hitting $116.26 amid a broad semiconductor rebound.

HSBC’s Frank Lee recently doubled his Intel price target to $200 from $100 and assigned value to Intel Foundry in his model.

Investors are now focused on Intel’s Q2 2026 earnings report on July 23 for evidence that AI-driven server CPU demand is boosting results.

Sector Rebound Lifts Intel Shares

Intel Corporation stock climbed 5.5% in morning trading, reaching $116.26 as the semiconductor group bounced back from one of its sharpest two-day declines in recent memory. The rebound unfolded as the entire chip complex recovered from heavy selling pressure.

The main trigger for the sector-wide move was a report that China intends to permit its leading AI companies to buy a limited quantity of Nvidia H200 advanced chips. Market participants interpreted this as a potential sign that Beijing may be moderating its approach to importing high-end U.S. semiconductor technology, a shift investors see as supportive for long-term demand for AI-related hardware across the industry.

Analyst Support and Foundry Valuation Drive Intel-Specific Strength

Intel’s rally has also been supported by ongoing positive sentiment following a notable call from HSBC analyst Frank Lee. Lee recently doubled his price target on Intel to $200 – the highest target on Wall Street – from $100. His outlook is based on expectations for an increase in server CPU shipments through 2026 and 2027, and on the decision to formally incorporate Intel Foundry into his valuation framework for the first time.

Intel Confirms Processor Price Hikes

Further reinforcing the bullish tone, Intel confirmed price increases for both its consumer and data center processors. Prices for server CPUs are rising by hundreds of dollars per unit to more than $1,000 per unit. These adjustments reflect ongoing supply shortages and demand that continues to exceed available supply as AI infrastructure build-out remains a key driver.

Item Detail Intel share move (morning trading) +5.5% Intel share price $116.26 HSBC Intel price target Raised to $200 from $100 Server CPU price changes Increases of hundreds of dollars to over $1,000 per unit Upcoming earnings event Q2 2026 report on July 23

Supportive Index Performance and Peer Recovery

The broader equity backdrop has provided an additional tailwind. During the session, the Nasdaq advanced 0.6% while the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Other major chip names, including AMD and Micron, also saw strong recoveries alongside Intel.

According to Goldman Sachs’ trading desk, semiconductor stocks were coming off an “oversold” technical condition after momentum strategies recorded their steepest pullback since early 2023. The preceding downturn – which had driven Intel sharply lower from recent highs – was largely tied to Samsung’s weaker-than-expected earnings and concerns about the durability of AI-related capital spending, rather than any deterioration specific to Intel.

Key Drivers Behind Today’s Rally and the Road Ahead

A combination of factors has fueled Intel’s sharp move higher: a perceived easing in China’s stance on high-end chip imports, ongoing bullish analyst positioning on the stock, evidence of meaningful pricing power in a supply-constrained environment, and a rebound from technically oversold conditions across the semiconductor sector.

Attention now turns to Intel’s Q2 2026 earnings report on July 23, as investors seek confirmation that strength in AI-driven server CPU demand is beginning to show up more clearly in the company’s financial performance.