Exxon Mobil Jumps as Oil Rally Lifts Outlook

Key Moments

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) climbed 2.0% in pre-open trading to $144.60, trading above its prior close of $141.69.

The company’s July 7, 2026 8-K signaled Q2 earnings roughly $5 billion above Q1, with analysts estimating about $15.7–$15.9 billion in adjusted net income.

Heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Trump administration’s move to revoke Iran’s crude export license drove crude prices more than 3% higher.

Exxon Mobil Surges on Strong Q2 Signal

Exxon Mobil stock advanced 2.0% in pre-market trading to $144.60, lifted by a stronger-than-expected profit outlook and a sharp move higher in crude prices. The stock traded well above its previous session close of $141.69 as investors reacted to a new earnings indication and fresh geopolitical risks.

On July 7, 2026, Exxon Mobil filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signaling that its second-quarter earnings were set to be approximately $5 billion higher than first-quarter results. The company tied this anticipated surge to stronger oil prices during the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and a notable rebound in refining margins.

Following the filing, analysts projected adjusted Q2 net income of roughly $15.7–$15.9 billion, which would be about three times the level reported in the first quarter. That prospective jump in profitability formed a key pillar of the stock’s pre-market strength.

Geopolitical Shock Sends Crude and Energy Stocks Higher

The bullish earnings backdrop intersected with a renewed geopolitical shock to oil markets. On July 7, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Trump administration revoked the general license that had allowed Iranian crude exports into global markets.

This policy shift contributed to a crude price rally of more than 3%, intensifying the geopolitical risk premium already reflected in energy prices. The move in crude supported not only Exxon Mobil but also a broad swath of energy sector peers, many of which participated in the rally driven by the same combination of geopolitical and earnings-related factors.

Analyst Support and Market Context

Adding to the positive tone around Exxon Mobil, Barclays reaffirmed its Buy rating on XOM. This analyst stance provided another layer of support for the stock as it traded higher before the opening bell.

The gains came despite a weaker backdrop for the broader U.S. equity indices in pre-market action. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, the Dow Jones slipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Against that risk-off tone, Exxon Mobil’s move stood out as a notable outperformance.

Market Performance Snapshot

Instrument / Index Move Additional Detail Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) +2.0% pre-open Trading at $144.60 vs prior close of $141.69 Crude oil >+3% Rally following Strait of Hormuz tensions and Iran export license revocation S&P 500 -0.5% (pre-market) Broader U.S. market under pressure Dow Jones -0.3% (pre-market) Declining alongside broader indices Nasdaq -1.2% (pre-market) Tech-heavy index leading downside

Combined Catalysts Drive XOM’s Outperformance

Exxon Mobil’s pre-market rally reflected the convergence of three main drivers: a clear and sizable positive earnings signal from the company itself, a crude price spike tied to renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and reaffirmed support from a major Wall Street firm.

Together, these elements created a favorable trading setup for XOM, enabling the stock to outperform both the broader market and other energy names, many of which lacked the same direct and detailed profit guidance underpinning Exxon Mobil’s move.