Euro Holds Steady Ahead of Fed Minutes, Risks

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades near 1.1410 during Asian hours after modest losses in the prior session, with slight gains supported by a softer US Dollar.

Market focus centers on the first Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes under Chairman Kevin Warsh for signals on the future path of US interest rates.

Heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and ECB officials’ remarks on inflation risks shape expectations for Eurozone policy and EUR performance.

EUR/USD Holds Firm Ahead of Fed Minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1410 during Asian hours on Wednesday, stabilizing after recording small losses in the previous session. The pair is seeing mild support as the US Dollar (USD) edges lower following a period of volatility.

Investors are closely monitoring the release of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Meeting Minutes on Wednesday. These will be the first minutes published under newly appointed Chairman Kevin Warsh and are being scrutinized for insights into the Fed’s assessment of the economy and the likely trajectory of US interest rates.

Dollar Sentiment Shaped by Safe-Haven Flows and Geopolitics

Despite the current softness in the USD, the Greenback may find renewed strength if demand for safe-haven assets increases amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Recent US airstrikes against Iran followed Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari LNG carrier and a Saudi oil tanker.

Iranian officials have responded with strong rhetoric. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the era of bullying and extortion has ended and emphasized that Iran would not submit to pressure. The country’s top joint military command condemned the strikes on southern Iran as blatant aggression and vowed a crushing military response. Tehran also reiterated that it will obstruct any US involvement in the control and management of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

ECB Officials Highlight Inflation Risks from Strait of Hormuz

On the European side, expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes have moved higher after comments from key policymakers. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel cautioned that the conflict involving Iran is keeping core inflation elevated, reinforcing concerns that price pressures could persist.

ECB policymaker and Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta similarly warned that inflation risks in the Eurozone remain elevated, citing uncertainty around energy supplies linked to developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Factor Implication for Euro/Markets Strait of Hormuz tensions Raises energy supply uncertainty and supports upside inflation risks in the Eurozone ECB officials’ remarks (Schnabel, Panetta) Increase market expectations for potential rate hikes but underline fragile growth outlook Fed Meeting Minutes under Kevin Warsh Key input for US rate path expectations and USD direction

Panetta’s Speech Signals Hawkish Tilt Amid Fragile Outlook

Fabio Panetta’s intervention scored 6.2/10 on the FXS Speechtracker, well above the historical baseline of 4.2/10, indicating a more market-relevant speech than usual. By emphasizing uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and the recurring nature of supply shocks, Panetta underscored the persistence of upside risks to inflation.

The overall tone was modestly hawkish on inflation, yet clearly cautious on growth prospects. Panetta highlighted that upside inflation risks and downside growth risks both remain in place, describing the outlook as fragile. This combination suggests limited room for policy maneuvering and reinforces the perception of constrained flexibility at the ECB.

For foreign exchange markets, this blend of inflation vigilance and growth concern points to restrained support for the Euro. Rather than pricing a strong and sustained tightening cycle, investors are more likely to factor in ongoing risk premia linked to uncertainty and potential shocks, which could cap EUR upside against major counterparts.

Euro Basics: Currency, Central Bank, and Key Drivers

What is the Euro?

The Euro is the common currency used by 20 European Union countries that form the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency globally after the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.

EUR/USD is the most traded currency pair in the world, representing an estimated 30% of all transactions. Other major Euro pairs include EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

Role of the ECB and Its Impact on the Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB), based in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the reserve bank for the Eurozone. It sets interest rates and oversees monetary policy for the bloc.

The ECB’s primary objective is to maintain price stability, which involves either curbing inflation or supporting growth. Its main instrument is the adjustment of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or expectations that rates will rise – typically support the Euro, while lower rates or expectations of cuts generally weigh on the currency.

The ECB Governing Council meets eight times a year to decide on monetary policy. Decisions are taken by the heads of national central banks from the Eurozone and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

How Inflation Data Influences the Euro

Inflation in the Eurozone is monitored through the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). This is a key data point for Euro traders. When inflation rises more than anticipated, particularly if it exceeds the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank is pushed toward raising interest rates to contain price pressures.

Higher interest rates relative to other economies generally benefit the Euro, as they increase the attractiveness of Euro-denominated assets for global investors.

Impact of Economic Data on the Euro

Broader economic indicators also play an important role in shaping the Euro’s value. Releases such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment figures, and consumer confidence surveys influence perceptions of the Eurozone’s economic strength.

A robust economic backdrop tends to be positive for the Euro, both by attracting foreign capital and by making it more likely that the ECB will raise interest rates. Conversely, weak economic data usually weighs on the currency. Economic releases from the four largest Eurozone economies – Germany, France, Italy and Spain – are particularly influential, as they account for 75% of the region’s output.

Trade Balance and Its Effect on the Euro

The Eurozone’s Trade Balance is another important metric for currency markets. It measures the difference between export revenues and import spending over a given period.

When a country or region exports more than it imports, demand for its currency can increase, as foreign buyers need to purchase that currency to pay for goods and services. A positive Trade Balance therefore tends to support the currency, while a negative balance can have the opposite effect.