EU Court Upholds Apple App Store and iOS Rules

Key Moments

The EU General Court in Luxembourg upheld the designation of Apple’s App Store and iOS as gatekeeper services under the Digital Markets Act.

Judges rejected Apple’s challenges related to the App Store, iOS, and the admissibility of its complaint over iMessage, confirming regulators’ approach.

Apple has the option to appeal on points of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, while it is also separately contesting a €500 million penalty linked to DMA violations.

Court Confirms Gatekeeper Status for Apple Platforms

Investing.com — Apple’s bid to overturn European Union rules that label its App Store and iOS mobile operating system as gatekeeper platforms has been rejected by the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg.

The judges backed the decision by EU regulators to bring both Apple services within the scope of the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA is described as a landmark framework that lists a series of obligations for major technology platforms and allows for potential penalties of up to 10% of a company’s worldwide annual revenue.

“The General Court dismisses Apple’s actions regarding its designation as a gatekeeper in relation to the App Store and iOS,” the tribunal said, confirming that regulators were justified in targeting both services under the DMA.

Context of Wider Tech Enforcement in Europe

The ruling follows roughly a week after Google lost a prolonged legal fight over a record EU antitrust sanction tied to allegations that it used its Android mobile operating system to edge out competitors. The Apple decision adds to mounting legal pressure on large U.S. technology firms operating in the EU.

Apple’s Legal Arguments and Court Response

Apple had attacked the DMA designation on several grounds. Among its objections were requirements affecting interoperability with rival hardware and the inclusion of its App Store – characterized as highly profitable – within the law’s reach. Apple also challenged a separate investigation into whether its iMessage messaging service should fall under similar obligations, a process from which iMessage ultimately was not subjected to the same treatment. The court, however, found Apple’s challenge concerning iMessage to be inadmissible.

Apple reiterated its concerns about the DMA’s scope and impact. “We firmly believe the DMA’s mandate goes beyond what is lawful and proportionate, threatening to erode decades of privacy and security protections we’ve built ​and leaving our users vulnerable to new risks,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Appeal Options and Regulatory Momentum

Apple retains the possibility to appeal the General Court’s ruling on points of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest judicial authority in the bloc. The company had brought its case to the General Court in 2024 after the European Commission classified its App Stores across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs and Apple Watches as a single core platform service under the DMA. The court’s latest decision sided with the Commission’s interpretation.

The judgment is likely to reinforce the European Commission’s confidence as it enforces the DMA against large technology companies. The law has been a focal point of resistance from Apple and has also drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has raised the DMA in trade discussions with the EU.

Existing Financial Penalties and Ongoing Disputes

Apple is already confronting financial consequences tied to the EU’s new regulatory regime. The company’s App Store has been hit with a €500 million penalty over alleged violations of the DMA, a sanction that Apple is contesting through a separate process.

Key Elements of the DMA Designation