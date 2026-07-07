Amazon Targets Major Dollar Bond Deal to Bolster AI Spending

Key Moments

Amazon.com plans to raise at least $25 billion via a U.S. dollar bond offering to support its AI investment strategy, according to Bloomberg News.

A regulatory filing shows Amazon has prepared an eight-part mix of floating- and fixed-rate notes for the planned deal.

The company previously aimed to raise $37 billion in March through a heavily oversubscribed 11-part bond sale.

Amazon Plans Multibillion-Dollar Bond Sale

Amazon.com is seeking to secure at least $25 billion through a U.S. dollar bond issuance, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, describing the transaction as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to finance significant artificial intelligence investments.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the overall size of the bond offering could grow depending on investor demand. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Details of the New Offering

A regulatory filing released earlier in the day indicated that Amazon has registered an eight-tranche structure for the offering, consisting of a combination of floating-rate and fixed-rate notes.

In its exchange filing, Amazon disclosed that Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint book-running managers on the transaction.

Issuer Planned Amount Structure Lead Managers Amazon.com At least $25 billion Eight-part offering of floating- and fixed-rate notes Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley

AI Investment Drives Capital Raising

Technology companies have been turning to bond markets and equity issuance to help finance the growing cost of building AI infrastructure. Large technology firms, including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta, are expected to allocate more than $700 billion to AI-related spending this year.

This move toward external funding represents a change for major Silicon Valley companies, which have traditionally relied on substantial cash reserves to support their investment programs. Recent debt deals from these issuers have attracted strong interest from investors.

Recent Capital Market Activity Across Big Tech

Google-parent Alphabet last month announced plans to raise about $85 billion via an upsized equity sale. Facebook-parent Meta earlier this year completed a $25 billion investment-grade bond issuance, following a $30 billion bond transaction in October that was described as the company’s largest to date.

Amazon has also been active in the debt markets. The company previously targeted a $37 billion raise in March through an 11-part bond deal that was characterized as heavily oversubscribed.