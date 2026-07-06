Wolfe Cuts Microsoft Target on Rising AI Memory Costs

Key Moments

Wolfe Research reduced its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target to $525 from $570 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

Fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast was raised to $270 billion from $230 billion, driving Wolfe’s FY27 free cash flow estimate to negative $17.4 billion.

FY27 gross margin and EPS projections were cut, but Wolfe continues to expect Azure growth ahead of consensus in FY27 and FY28.

Outlook Cut on Escalating AI Infrastructure Costs

Wolfe Research informed clients on Monday that it has lowered its price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $525 from $570. The firm kept its Outperform rating in place but cited sharply higher capital spending expectations tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure as the main driver of the revision.

The adjustment stems from a significant increase in Wolfe’s fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast, which has been lifted to $270 billion from $230 billion. The firm pointed to rapidly rising memory prices as the key factor behind the higher spending assumptions.

Impact of Memory Prices on Capex and Cash Flow

Analyst Alex Zukin told investors that the recent strength in memory pricing, including commentary from Micron’s latest earnings, prompted Wolfe to raise its already above-consensus capex assumptions further to reflect higher component costs for AI-focused buildouts.

This shift has a material effect on Wolfe’s cash flow view. The firm now projects FY27 free cash flow of negative $17.4 billion, a stark change from its prior estimate of approximately $14.7 billion positive and roughly $48 billion below the consensus estimate of $31 billion.

Metric Previous Wolfe Estimate Current Wolfe Estimate Consensus (if cited) FY27 Capex $230 billion $270 billion Not specified FY27 Free Cash Flow ~$14.7 billion positive -$17.4 billion $31 billion FY27 Gross Margin 64.0% 63.1% 66.6% FY27 EPS Prior level (cut by 1%) $19.02 2% higher than $19.02

Margin, EPS, and Growth Revisions

Alongside the capex changes, Zukin reduced his FY27 gross margin projection to 63.1% from 64.0%, versus consensus at 66.6%. He also lowered his FY27 EPS estimate by 1% to $19.02, which now sits 2% below consensus.

Despite these downward revisions, Wolfe emphasized its constructive long-term stance, stating it “remains long-term bullish on MSFT’s full-stack monetization approach to AI with Azure growth acceleration and rising Agent monetization potential.”

Azure Growth Still Seen Outpacing Street Expectations

Wolfe continues to model robust expansion for Microsoft’s cloud platform. The firm forecasts Azure growth of 41% in FY27 and 40% in FY28, above consensus expectations of 40% and 38%, respectively.

Supplier Agreement May Cushion Memory Cost Pressures

Zukin highlighted that Microsoft disclosed $11.5 billion in restricted investments related to a supplier agreement last quarter. Wolfe believes this “could reflect the company locking in a portion of component costs tied to memory,” which could help mitigate some of the recent price increases.