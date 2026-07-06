Crypto Slips as ETF Outflows Pressure BTC, ETH, XRP Now

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $63,000 as risk appetite remains weak and spot ETF products see $527 million in outflows over the past week.

Ethereum (ETH) and XRP hold bearish technical structures, with prices gravitating toward key support zones near $1,700 and $1.10.

XRP spot ETFs attract nearly $12 million in weekly inflows, marking nine straight weeks of interest and outperforming BTC and ETH flows.

Risk-Off Tone Weighs on Major Cryptocurrencies

The broader cryptocurrency complex is under pressure on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $63,000 amid a cautious risk backdrop. Major altcoins are tracking the move lower, with Ethereum (ETH) edging down toward the $1,700 area and Ripple (XRP) softening toward the $1.10 region.

Overall sentiment in digital assets remains fragile, constrained by macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical uncertainty, and a lack of fresh positive catalysts. The crypto Fear & Greed Index ticked up to 24 on Monday from an average of 12 last week, but the modest improvement in the gauge has not translated into stronger risk-taking.

ETF Flows: Bitcoin and Ethereum See Persistent Redemptions

Flows into US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to signal a cautious institutional stance. Net redemptions reached $527 million over the past week, marking an eighth straight week of withdrawals and reinforcing a negative bias around the asset class.

Despite these ongoing outflows, cumulative inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs remain positive at $51 billion, with average net assets under management of $74 billion.

Ethereum spot ETFs show a similarly weak pattern. Products tied to ETH posted $14 million in redemptions last week, following $273 million in outflows the week before. Data from SoSoValue indicates this was the eighth consecutive week of net withdrawals from ETH ETFs, reflecting continued caution among institutional participants.

Even so, Ethereum products still show cumulative inflows of $11 billion, with total assets under management standing at $9 billion, suggesting a degree of durability in long-term positioning despite near-term selling pressure.

XRP ETF Products Buck the Trend

In contrast to Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP-linked spot ETFs have continued to attract capital. These instruments recorded nearly $12 million in inflows last week, notching a ninth straight week of positive flows.

According to SoSoValue, cumulative inflows into XRP-related digital investment vehicles are stable at $1.49 billion, with average net assets under management of $988 million. This indicates that investor interest in XRP has held up even as broader sentiment remains risk-off.

Asset Weekly ETF Flow Streak Cumulative Inflows Net AUM Bitcoin (BTC) $527 million outflows 8 weeks of net redemptions $51 billion $74 billion (average) Ethereum (ETH) $14 million outflows 8 weeks of net redemptions $11 billion $9 billion XRP Almost $12 million inflows 9 weeks of net inflows $1.49 billion $988 million (average)

Bitcoin Technical View: Under Key Moving Averages

Bitcoin is trading under a dense cluster of resistance, with several key moving averages capping upside attempts. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) sits at $65,739, while the 100-day EMA is positioned at $69,453. Both reinforce a broader bearish configuration defined by a resistance trendline near $71,371.

On the support side, BTC is holding just above the middle line of the Bollinger Bands around $61,936, hinting at tentative near-term demand. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 49, indicating neutral momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive, but current buying pressure has not yet been sufficient to challenge the overhead technical structure.

To the upside, initial resistance is located at the upper Bollinger Band near $65,513, followed by the 50-day EMA around $65,739 and the 100-day EMA close to $69,453. A move beyond these levels would put the downtrend break zone at $71,371 in focus, with the 200-day EMA around $75,529 forming part of a broader supply band.

On the downside, immediate support is aligned with the Bollinger middle band at roughly $61,936. Below that, the lower Bollinger Band near $58,359 represents the next notable demand region. A decisive drop through these supports would increase the risk of a deeper decline within the current bearish setup.

Ethereum Outlook: Testing the Lower Range of Key Support

Ethereum is quoted at $1,756, maintaining a negative short-term tone as it trades below its principal EMAs. The 50-day EMA and the SuperTrend line are both grouped around $1,805, forming a tight resistance zone directly overhead. The 100-day EMA at $1,972 and the 200-day EMA at $2,256 sit further above, reinforcing the broader downside structure.

Momentum indicators, however, show some improvement. The MACD line is above its signal and in positive territory, while the RSI stands slightly above 50, implying that recent buying interest is attempting to confront the nearby resistance band.

On the upside, the immediate level to watch is the $1,805 area, where the SuperTrend and 50-day EMA converge. A sustained break above this zone would open the way toward the 100-day EMA near $1,972, followed by the 200-day EMA around $2,256, which represents a more formidable barrier.

Despite the tentative improvement in momentum, ETH remains exposed to ongoing headwinds. Market participants are likely to monitor the $1,700–$1,750 range for clues on whether the current rebound can extend or if the prevailing downtrend will reassert itself.

XRP Technicals: Holding Near Support but Below Major EMAs

XRP is also trading beneath key moving averages, reflecting a still-bearish overall structure despite a recent recovery attempt. The token remains capped below the 50-day EMA at $1.18 and is well under the 100-day and 200-day EMAs at $1.29 and $1.50, respectively.

The MACD has turned positive and continues to edge higher, while the RSI is hovering near the neutral 50 mark. This combination points to improving, yet still fragile, momentum as price fluctuates between the middle and upper segments of the Bollinger Bands.

On the resistance side, the upper Bollinger Band near $1.20 represents the first notable ceiling, with the 50-day EMA at $1.18 acting as an important dynamic barrier that needs to be reclaimed to relieve downside pressure. Above these levels, the 100-day EMA at $1.29 and the 200-day EMA at $1.50 form subsequent resistance tiers.

To the downside, the middle Bollinger Band around $1.10 is the first key support, followed by the lower band near $1.01. A break below $1.01 would likely pave the way for another bearish extension toward lower price levels.