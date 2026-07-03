Swiss Franc Advances Weak U.S. Jobs Data Weighs Dollar

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded near 0.8020 in Asian hours on Friday, marking a second straight session of declines.

June U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls added 57,000 jobs versus expectations of 110,000, prompting markets to cut September Fed rate-hike odds to 52% from 66%.

Swiss CPI rose 0.5% year-on-year in June, its lowest reading since March, while monthly inflation was flat against forecasts for a 0.1% gain.

Dollar Weakens, Pushing USD/CHF Lower

USD/CHF continued to move lower for a second consecutive day, trading around 0.8020 during Asian hours on Friday. The pair came under pressure as the U.S. Dollar retreated following weaker-than-expected labor market data released on Thursday, which reduced expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening.

The shift in rate expectations was reflected in pricing captured by the CME FedWatch tool. Market participants now see a 52% probability of an interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, down from 66% immediately before the data release.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the ECB’s Sintra conference underscored the central bank’s focus. He “firmly reaffirmed the central bank’s independent commitment to a 2% price stability target; he also acknowledged that inflation risks and expectations have begun to moderate over the past month.”

U.S. Labor Data Triggers Rethink on Fed Outlook

The June Nonfarm Payrolls report, published on Thursday, prompted a notable reassessment of the interest rate outlook on Wall Street. The U.S. economy generated 57,000 new jobs in June, falling well short of the consensus expectation for 110,000. The sharp slowdown in hiring suggested a cooling broader economy.

At the same time, the headline unemployment rate surprised to the downside, edging down to 4.2% from 4.3% in May. Despite the drop in unemployment, the pronounced loss of momentum in job creation weighed on the Dollar and contributed to the decline in USD/CHF.

Swiss Inflation Data Highlights Moderating Price Pressures

On Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland released the latest consumer price figures. Headline CPI increased 0.5% year-on-year in June, matching forecasts but marking the lowest annual reading since March. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged, missing expectations for a 0.1% rise. Annual core inflation was steady at 0.3%.