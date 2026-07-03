QatarEnergy LNG Fleet Resumes Hormuz Transit Operations

Key Moments

QatarEnergy-controlled Q-Flex LNG carrier Al Shamal has transited the Strait of Hormuz in ballast, ending an apparent week-long pause in such passages.

LNG carriers have been clustering in the Middle East Gulf and the Arabian Sea off India and Pakistan as they wait to load cargoes.

Edison reported that QatarEnergy has extended force majeure, delaying four LNG cargoes to Italy’s Adriatic LNG terminal until early September.

Q-Flex Vessel Al Shamal Re-enters Strait of Hormuz

A Q-Flex LNG carrier operated by QatarEnergy has passed through the Strait of Hormuz on a ballast voyage into the Middle East Gulf, signaling the end of what appeared to be a week-long avoidance of the strategic waterway by the company’s LNG fleet.

Tracking data from Kpler indicates that the 217,000-cbm Al Shamal (built 2008) moved westbound through the Strait on Friday, closely following the most southerly route available through the channel.

Throughout its transit, the vessel appears to have kept its AIS signal active.

Gradual Resumption of LNG Transits

The reappearance of Al Shamal within the Gulf suggests what could be a second cautious resumption of LNG carrier movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels in this segment had initially begun to re-enter the waterway following the peace agreement reached between Iran and the US. However, after attacks on shipping began late last month, at least one LNG carrier reportedly reversed course outside the Gulf on an intended voyage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal, and no subsequent LNG carrier passages through the Strait were observed.

Adnoc L&S LNG Carrier Sails with AIS Switched Off

On Thursday of this week, another LNG carrier made a westbound ballast transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, the 137,000-cbm Mubaraz (built 1996), is controlled by Adnoc Logistics & Services and reportedly sailed with its AIS turned off.

Vessels Congregate While Awaiting Loading

LNG carriers continue to amass both inside the Middle East Gulf and in the Arabian Sea off the coasts of India and Pakistan as they wait for loading opportunities.

Vessel Operator/Controller Capacity (cbm) Year Built Recent Activity AIS Status Al Shamal QatarEnergy 217,000 2008 Westbound ballast transit through Strait of Hormuz into Middle East Gulf Appears to have remained on Mubaraz Adnoc Logistics & Services 137,000 1996 Westbound ballast transit through Strait of Hormuz Reportedly turned off

Extended Force Majeure and Supply Disruptions

Fresh concerns have emerged this week that disruptions to QatarEnergy’s output could last longer than previously anticipated.

Italian utility Edison stated that QatarEnergy has prolonged a force majeure declaration and will now be unable to deliver four LNG cargoes that had been scheduled for Italy’s Adriatic LNG terminal until early September.

QatarEnergy has earlier identified shipping logistics as one of the primary challenges that will complicate the resumption and subsequent ramp-up of its LNG export flows.