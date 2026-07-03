Livestock Futures Weaken in Thin Trade Ahead of Holiday

Key Moments

August live cattle on CME settled at 239.225 cents per pound, down 2.60 cents, while October cattle closed at 234.300 cents, off 2.425 cents.

USDA reported beef packer losses of $295.20 per head, deepening from $280.25 per head the previous day as margins stayed heavily negative.

August lean hog futures gained 1.700 cents to finish at 98.750 cents per pound amid sharply negative packer margins.

Live Cattle Futures Retreat Into Holiday

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle contracts closed broadly lower on Thursday as traders positioned ahead of the US Independence Day holiday. Analysts, cited by Reuters, linked the pullback to weaker boxed beef prices and a softer cash cattle market.

With markets scheduled to be shut on Friday for the holiday observance, trading took place in a shortened week that saw pressure build across the cattle complex.

Contract Settlement Price (cents/lb) Change (cents) August live cattle 239.225 -2.60 October live cattle 234.300 -2.425 August feeder cattle 360.625 -3.525 August lean hogs 98.750 +1.700

Beef Prices Ease as Demand Concerns Surface

Wholesale beef values declined on Thursday afternoon, adding pressure to cattle futures. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), choice boxed beef dropped $3.61 to $387.65 per hundredweight (cwt), while select boxed beef slipped $0.49 to $369.20 per cwt.

Hot weather contributed to expectations of a typical seasonal cooling in beef demand. An analyst note indicated that cash cattle prices have weakened over the past week, even though they remain at historically elevated levels.

Packer Margins Deep in the Red

Beef processors continued to face heavy financial strain. Livestock marketing advisory firm HedgersEdge estimated beef packer losses at $295.20 per head on Thursday, widening from an already steep loss of $280.25 per head on Wednesday.

The persistent negative margins underscore the squeeze between high cattle and beef prices and the returns available to packers.

USDA Export Data Raises Eyebrows

Traders were confronted with unexpectedly strong US beef export sales figures on Thursday. The USDA’s weekly report showed a sharp jump in export sales, even as domestic beef prices stayed elevated and supplies were tight, prompting skepticism over the numbers.

The agency told Reuters that the reported surge included transactions that may have been concluded months earlier, which contributed to the abrupt increase. Nonetheless, some market participants said the aggregate figures still appeared unusually large.

Hog Futures Gain Despite Negative Margins

In contrast to cattle, CME hog futures finished higher. August lean hogs settled at 98.750 cents per pound, up 1.700 cents on the session. The move came as hog packer losses, described as deepening to $295 per head, remained a key feature of the market backdrop.