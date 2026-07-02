WTI Crude Near Multi-Month Lows as Bearish Trend Deepens

Key Moments

WTI trades below $68.00, consolidating near its weakest level since late February after a sharp breakdown earlier on Friday.

A sustained drop under the 200-day Simple Moving Average at $73.17 and a negative MACD reading of -0.43 reinforce the bearish technical backdrop.

The RSI at 27.58 signals oversold conditions, while key downside structure sits at $56.06, the year-to-date low set in January.

Bearish Consolidation Near Multi-Month Lows

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the key benchmark for US crude oil, is trading in a bearish consolidation pattern near the lows reached earlier on Friday, which marked the weakest level since late February. During the first half of the European session, prices are holding below the $68.00 threshold as sellers aim to push the contract further beneath the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the January-March advance.

Technical Signals Point to Persistent Downtrend

The decisive move below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been interpreted as a major trigger for bearish positioning and supports a negative near-term view on WTI. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains in negative territory, with the latest reading at -0.43, underscoring prevailing downside momentum.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 27.58, highlighting oversold conditions on the daily chart. This combination of stretched momentum and strong downside bias suggests that additional short-term consolidation or a corrective rebound may occur before the broader downtrend reasserts itself.

Key Resistance Levels on Any Rebound

From a technical perspective, any notable recovery attempt is expected to encounter significant resistance around the 200-day SMA, currently at $73.17. This zone represents a key supply area that would need to be reclaimed to alleviate the current bearish tone.

Above that, a series of Fibonacci retracement levels from the January-March upswing define subsequent resistance layers:

Level Price Comment 61.8% Fibonacci retracement $77.67 First notable barrier above the 200-day SMA 50% Fibonacci retracement $84.34 Intermediate resistance 38.2% Fibonacci retracement $91.02 Area of denser resistance 23.6% Fibonacci retracement $99.27 Higher resistance zone

These levels are likely to act as successive caps on price advances if WTI attempts a more sustained rebound.

Downside Focus: Structural Support at Year-to-Date Low

On the downside, the primary structural support is located near $56.06, corresponding to the year-to-date low recorded in January. This area is expected to provide a more substantial base should selling pressure persist and drive WTI materially lower from current levels.