Nvidia Introduces Revenue-Sharing Model for AI Startups

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Nvidia announced a revenue-sharing and credit-support framework to supply computing resources to artificial intelligence startups.

AI cloud providers in the program will offer Nvidia-powered cloud services, generating both traditional product revenue and a share of cloud earnings for Nvidia.

Sharon AI and Firmus are among the first firms participating in the DSX data center platform-driven partnership model.

New Partnership Structure Targets AI Startups

Nvidia said on Wednesday that it is rolling out a new model to provide artificial intelligence startups with access to its computing resources through a mix of revenue-sharing and credit support. The company outlined the initiative in a press release, positioning it as a way to make its technology more attainable for emerging firms that face steep infrastructure costs.

How the Revenue-Sharing and Credit Model Works

Under the structure described by Nvidia, AI cloud providers participating in the program will market and sell cloud services powered by Nvidia technology. In exchange, Nvidia will receive conventional product-related revenue as well as a portion of the revenue generated from those cloud-based services.

The company said the intent is to open the door for younger AI businesses to utilize capital-intensive infrastructure that would typically require substantial upfront investment. By sharing revenue and offering credit support, Nvidia aims to lower the barrier to entry for high-performance AI computing.

Early Participants and DSX Data Center Platform

Nvidia noted that cloud companies are already building AI centers on its DSX data center platform as part of the initiative. According to the announcement, Sharon AI and Firmus are among the initial companies engaging with Nvidia through this business model.

Program Element Description Resource Model Computing resources provided via revenue-sharing and credit support Participants AI cloud providers, including Sharon AI and Firmus Platform DSX data center platform for AI centers Nvidia Revenue Streams Standard product revenue plus a share of cloud earnings

Reinforcing Nvidia’s AI and Data Center Push

Nvidia framed the launch of this business model as part of a broader wave of AI and data center partnerships focused on advancing rapidly expanding artificial intelligence technologies. The approach is also intended to deepen the customer base for Nvidia’s advanced AI processors by tying its hardware more directly to cloud-delivered services.

The company said that strong demand for AI and data center solutions over the past three years has delivered a significant boost to its financial performance, propelling its valuation to become the biggest company on Wall Street.