Euro Slides vs Yen as Intervention Fears Rise

Key Moments

EUR/JPY dropped more than 100 pips as the Yen strengthened sharply amid speculation of Japanese intervention.

The pair found support near 183.75, with intraday momentum indicators still signaling a bearish bias.

JPY outperformed major peers, registering its strongest move against the Australian Dollar in today’s trading.

Euro Under Pressure as Yen Stages Broad Rally

EUR/JPY fell by more than 100 pips on Thursday during a session marked by an abrupt surge in the Japanese Yen across major currency pairs. The move, which lacked an identifiable fundamental trigger, fueled market chatter about possible official action by Tokyo. Despite the sharp decline, the Euro managed to stabilize above the 183.75 area, even as short-term signals continued to favor sellers.

The Euro’s downturn against the Yen accelerated after a swift drop from Tuesday’s high at 185.86. The pair found buying interest around 183.75, but intraday technical readings continued to highlight pronounced downside momentum for EUR/JPY.

Speculation Mounts Over Possible Official Action

The Yen’s jump during early European hours on Thursday caught many participants off guard and heightened speculation that Japanese authorities may have stepped in to bolster the currency. The JPY had previously weakened to 40-year lows against the US Dollar earlier in the week, intensifying scrutiny of potential policy responses.

The abrupt recovery in the Yen has unsettled investors, who are now wary of the possibility of additional action on Friday. Concerns are amplified by the prospect of thinner liquidity conditions due to the July 4 US holiday, which some fear could amplify the market impact of any further moves by Japanese authorities.

When questioned about the Yen’s movement, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Japan’s top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, refrained from offering any comments. The article also notes that Japan has never confirmed earlier instances of intervention.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels for EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY is trading around 184.17 after rebounding from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late-June advance. Despite this bounce, technical indicators on the four-hour chart continue to point to a bearish environment. The Relative Strength Index (14) is hovering near 37, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below the signal line in negative territory.

On the topside, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bullish cycle, located near 184.20, is acting as immediate resistance and limiting attempts at a stronger recovery. A sustained break higher would open the door toward a former support band between 184.65 and 184.85, defined by the lows from June 30 and July 1, and then toward the two-week peak at 185.86 reached on Tuesday.

On the downside, a move below the session low around 183.75 would bring the June 24 trough at 183.17 into focus. A deeper decline beneath that level would expose the 127.2% Fibonacci extension at 182.45, which appears to be a feasible downside objective based on the current structure.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows today’s percentage changes of the Japanese Yen versus other major currencies. The Yen recorded its strongest gain against the Australian Dollar, underscoring the breadth of its rally.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.29% -0.68% -0.01% 0.04% -0.03% -0.33% EUR 0.24% -0.06% -0.46% 0.21% 0.27% 0.23% -0.12% GBP 0.29% 0.06% -0.39% 0.25% 0.34% 0.28% -0.07% JPY 0.68% 0.46% 0.39% 0.65% 0.73% 0.64% 0.32% CAD 0.00% -0.21% -0.25% -0.65% 0.06% 0.01% -0.33% AUD -0.04% -0.27% -0.34% -0.73% -0.06% -0.05% -0.40% NZD 0.03% -0.23% -0.28% -0.64% -0.01% 0.05% -0.35% CHF 0.33% 0.12% 0.07% -0.32% 0.33% 0.40% 0.35%

The heat map should be read using the currency in the left-hand column as the base and the one in the top row as the quote. For instance, selecting JPY on the left and moving to the USD column shows the percentage move for JPY (base)/USD (quote).