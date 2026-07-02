Euro Outperforms Canadian Dollar as Jobs Data and Oils

Key Moments

EUR/CAD trades near 1.6200 after Eurozone unemployment declined to 6.2% in May, beating expectations of 6.3%

ECB officials signal mixed views on the next policy step, with Pierre Wunsch arguing against more tightening and Martin Kocher warning wage growth may warrant a hike or pause

Canadian Dollar faces headwinds as oil prices retreat sharply amid easing supply concerns linked to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

Euro Holds Firm After Labor Market Surprise

EUR/CAD advanced during European trading on Thursday, recovering after two consecutive sessions of declines and hovering around 1.6200. The Euro remained supported following fresh labor market data showing that the Eurozone unemployment rate slipped to 6.2% in May, compared with expectations of 6.3%. The prior reading was revised down to 6.2% from 6.3%.

Diverging ECB Policy Signals

Comments from European Central Bank officials highlighted a lack of consensus on the future path of interest rates. Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch stated he does not favor further monetary tightening, emphasizing that any inflation surprises before the July meeting are, in his view, more likely to be on the downside.

In contrast, ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher suggested that the institution’s next move is likely to be either a rate increase or a pause. He cautioned that firm wage growth could keep inflation pressures persistently elevated.

Oil Slide Weighs on the Canadian Dollar

The Euro’s gains against the Canadian Dollar were also underpinned by weakness in the commodity-linked CAD as oil prices retreated. Global crude benchmarks have undergone a sharp pullback, dropping well below recent peaks as concerns about supply disruptions have moderated.

The downturn in energy markets has been driven in large part by a quick normalization of maritime shipping flows through the key Strait of Hormuz, alongside notable progress in indirect diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran. While falling energy prices have contributed to easing inflation worries, they have simultaneously undermined support for the petro-sensitive Canadian Dollar.

Canadian Growth Shows Signs of Stabilization

Domestic data from Canada earlier in the week pointed to a firmer growth backdrop. Statistics Canada reported that gross domestic product increased by 0.5% in April, rebounding more strongly than anticipated after a mild contraction in March.

An advance estimate indicating a further 0.1% month-on-month expansion in May suggested that overall activity may be stabilizing. This development has helped reduce investor concerns about the risk of a deeper slowdown linked to tariffs.

Eurozone Unemployment Data Snapshot

The Eurozone unemployment release has been a focal point for Euro traders, given its implications for growth and policy expectations.

Indicator Actual Consensus Previous Release Time Frequency Source Eurozone Unemployment Rate 6.2% 6.3% 6.3% (revised to 6.2%) Thu Jul 02, 2026 09:00 Monthly Eurostat

Understanding the Unemployment Rate Metric

The Unemployment Rate released by Eurostat represents the share of unemployed individuals within the total civilian labor force across the Eurozone. It serves as a leading gauge for the health of the European Union’s economy. Rising unemployment typically points to weaker labor market conditions and slower expansion, which is generally considered negative for the Euro. Conversely, a decline in the rate is usually seen as supportive for the currency.