Apple Scales Foldable iPhone Plans With Multi-Year Push

Key Moments

Apple reportedly targets at least five new iPhone models between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Production guidance for the first foldable iPhone was raised to about 10 million units for this year, from a prior 7 million to 8 million range.

Apple recently increased prices on selected Mac and iPad models, citing higher memory and storage chip costs that executives warned could eventually influence iPhone pricing.

Expanded iPhone Roadmap Through 2027

Apple is preparing one of its most extensive iPhone product cycles in recent years, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. The company is planning to introduce at least five new iPhone models spanning the second half of 2026 through the first half of 2027, as it works to reinforce its position in the premium smartphone segment while contending with growing supply-chain pressures.

Nikkei Asia, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that this multi-model rollout is intended to support Apple’s broader strategy of deepening its presence at the high end of the market.

Foldable iPhone Production Targets Raised

As part of this strategy, Apple has reportedly increased its manufacturing targets for its first foldable iPhone. According to the report, the company has instructed suppliers to be ready to produce about 10 million foldable units this year, higher than an earlier projection of 7 million to 8 million units.

The push into foldable devices comes as global smartphone manufacturers compete aggressively in this segment. The report noted that the category is currently dominated by rivals including Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) and Chinese brands such as Huawei Technologies.

Item Previous Indication Latest Indication Foldable iPhone production guidance (this year) 7 million to 8 million units About 10 million units New iPhone models planned N/A At least 5 models between H2 2026 and H1 2027

Market Reaction and Competitive Context

In pre-market trading on Thursday, Apple shares were up 0.9%, reflecting investor attention on the company’s expanded roadmap and foldable ambitions as outlined in the Nikkei Asia report.

The report highlighted that Apple is moving to compete more directly in foldables, an area where Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) and Huawei Technologies have already established a strong presence.

Rising Component Costs and Pricing Implications

Beyond hardware strategy, the report noted that Apple has recently implemented price increases on several Mac and iPad models. The company attributed these moves to higher costs for memory and storage chips.

Executives have cautioned that if elevated component costs persist, they could eventually have implications for future iPhone pricing as well.