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Home » Commodities News » WTI Near $69.70 as US-Iran Talks Ease Supply Risks

WTI Near $69.70 as US-Iran Talks Ease Supply Risks

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • WTI traded near $69.70 per barrel during Asian hours, extending two days of subdued trading.
  • US-Iran peace efforts and improving Strait of Hormuz traffic eased supply concerns.
  • API data showed a 6.1 million-barrel drop in US crude inventories ahead of EIA figures.

Market Overview

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stayed under pressure for a second straight session, trading near $69.70 per barrel during Wednesday’s Asian session. Prices remained soft as investors focused on possible peace talks between the United States and Iran in Doha.

Meanwhile, signs of diplomatic progress eased fears of major supply disruptions. As a result, WTI remained close to the $69.50 area and struggled to stage a meaningful rebound.

Geopolitical Developments and Supply Outlook

Washington and Tehran continue pursuing a longer-term agreement to reduce tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Although Iran maintains its stance on controlling maritime traffic, both sides have paused hostilities. Consequently, tanker movements and oil shipments have gradually improved.

As tensions eased, analysts lowered their 2026 oil price forecasts for the first time since the conflict began. Reuters also reported that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has reduced concerns about prolonged supply disruptions.

However, markets are now focusing on possible oversupply. Analysts expect a surplus as exports recover faster than expected. Iran says it has shipped more than 40 million barrels since the United States lifted its naval blockade. In addition, Russian exports have reached record levels, increasing crude stored at sea.

FactorDetail
WTI priceNear $69.70 per barrel during Wednesday’s Asian session
Iranian exportsMore than 40 million barrels shipped after the US lifted its naval blockade
2026 outlookAnalysts cut forecasts for the first time since the conflict began
Key chokepointStrait of Hormuz traffic and oil shipments continue to recover

US Inventory Dynamics

Despite improving global supply conditions, falling US inventories offered some support. API data showed crude stockpiles fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended June 26. Gasoline inventories also declined.

Attention now turns to the official EIA report. If government data confirm another large draw, traders could see it as a sign of solid demand. That may help limit further losses in WTI.

WTI Oil: Key Characteristics and Pricing Drivers

WTI is one of the world’s main crude oil benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai crude. Traders value it for its low sulfur content and light density, which make it easier and cheaper to refine.

WTI is produced in the United States and delivered through the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, often called the Pipeline Crossroads of the World. As a result, it serves as a major benchmark for global oil prices.

Fundamental Drivers of WTI Prices

Supply and demand remain the biggest drivers of WTI prices. Strong economic growth usually boosts oil demand, while weaker growth reduces consumption. In addition, wars, sanctions, and political tensions can disrupt supply.

OPEC production decisions also influence prices. Lower output can tighten supply and lift prices, while higher production often weighs on the market. Finally, because oil is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar usually supports crude prices, while a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Role of Inventory Data

Weekly inventory reports from the API and EIA often move oil prices because they reveal changes in supply and demand. Falling inventories typically support prices, while rising stockpiles usually pressure the market.

The API releases its figures on Tuesdays, followed by the EIA on Wednesdays. Although the reports can differ, they usually produce similar results. Even so, traders generally place greater weight on the EIA data because the US government compiles them.

OPEC and OPEC+ Influence

OPEC includes 12 major oil-producing countries that meet twice each year to set production targets. Lower quotas can tighten supply and support prices. Higher output often has the opposite effect.

OPEC+ also includes 10 additional producers, led by Russia. Together, these countries have significant influence over global oil supply and WTI prices.

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