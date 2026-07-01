Forint Surge Faces Headwinds From Mounting Fiscal Risks

Key Moments

The Hungarian forint recorded its strongest quarterly performance against the euro since 2Q09, gaining 7.8% on a spot basis.

EUR/HUF has struggled to hold below the 350 level as investors reassess Hungary’s widening fiscal deficit, which may exceed 8% of GDP.

The 10-year HUGB moved from a pre-election discount of about 150bp to a 25bp premium, indicating sharp repricing and limited scope for further spread compression.

Pro-EU Shift Drives Exceptional HUF Performance

Societe Generale strategists report that the Hungarian forint (HUF) has posted its strongest quarterly gain since 2009, supported by a clear shift toward a pro-European Union stance and expectations that access to EU funds will resume. They note that the currency delivered a +7.8% return versus the euro on a spot basis in its best quarter since 2Q09.

The strategists attribute this outperformance in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to the political backdrop following the recent election outcome.

“In CEE, the HUF delivered its best quarter since 2Q09 (+7.8% vs EUR on spot basis), driven by a clear pro‑EU shift following the resounding election victory of PM Magyar in April.”

Currency Momentum Stalls Around Key EUR/HUF Level

Despite the strong quarterly advance, Societe Generale highlights signs that the rally may be losing steam. The EUR/HUF exchange rate has encountered difficulty maintaining levels below a key psychological threshold.

“That said, signs of bullish exhaustion have emerged, with EUR/HUF struggling to sustain a break below the key 350 handle.”

Fiscal Deterioration Raises Investor Concerns

Strategists emphasize that fiscal developments are becoming a central risk factor for the currency. Prime Minister Magyar has disclosed a significantly larger budget shortfall than previously indicated, complicating the policy outlook and the government’s longer-term objectives.

“PM Magyar flagged a significantly wider fiscal gap than previously disclosed, with the deficit potentially exceeding 8% of GDP this year vs the prior government estimate of 5%.”

“This underscores the scale of consolidation required, especially given the stated ambition to adopt the euro by 2030.”

Monetary Easing and Rates Market Repricing

On the monetary policy front, the central bank of Hungary, Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB), has started to loosen policy. According to Societe Generale, this move trims some of the currency’s carry advantage, adding another consideration for HUF investors.

“On the monetary side, the MNB embarked on a modest easing cycle, cutting rates by 25bp to 6.0%, which modestly reduces FX carry support.”

In fixed income markets, Hungarian government bonds have undergone a notable revaluation relative to peers. The 10-year Hungarian government bond (HUGB) has shifted from trading at a discount before the election to a premium, indicating a substantial adjustment in perceived risk and return.

“In rates, the 10y HUGB now trades at a 25bp premium versus a pre-election discount of ~150bp, highlighting a sharp repricing but also suggesting limited room for further compression near term.”

Key Market Metrics