Euro Slips as Cooling Inflation Hits ECB Rate Outlook

Key Moments

EUR/USD traded near 1.1390 on Wednesday in European hours, extending losses after stalling in the previous session.

Faster-than-expected inflation slowdowns in Germany, France, and Italy have reduced expectations that the ECB will maintain elevated interest rates.

Fed funds futures reflected nearly a 67% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by September, supporting a stronger US Dollar.

Euro Under Pressure Ahead of Eurozone HICP Release

EUR/USD weakened during European trading on Wednesday, slipping after a day of consolidation and changing hands around 1.1390. The Euro remained on the defensive ahead of the release of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) later in the day.

Sentiment toward the common currency has deteriorated as inflation across key Eurozone economies has been decelerating faster than markets anticipated. This trend has diminished expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will need to keep interest rates at elevated levels for an extended period.

Disinflation in Core Economies Weighs on ECB Expectations

Recent data from Germany, France, and Italy showed inflation easing more rapidly than forecast. In Germany, inflation in June fell to 2.3% from 2.6% in May, undershooting the market consensus of 2.5%. This softer price dynamic has contributed to the perception that the ECB may have less justification to maintain a restrictive policy stance.

As prospects for sustained high rates in the Eurozone recede, the Euro has lost ground against the US Dollar, adding pressure to the EUR/USD pair.

Country Period Inflation (Latest) Prior Market Expectation Germany June 2.3% 2.6% 2.5%

Dollar Strengthens on Geopolitical Caution and Fed Outlook

The US Dollar has been supported by a rise in risk aversion tied to geopolitical developments, further pressuring EUR/USD. Market participants remained cautious as US-Iran Doha peace talks faced new uncertainty. US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Qatar to meet with mediators, but Tehran signaled it would not engage in direct talks with the US team, dimming expectations for a quick or durable agreement. This has helped keep geopolitical risk premiums elevated in financial markets.

At the same time, increasingly hawkish expectations for Federal Reserve policy have bolstered the Greenback. According to the CME FedWatch tool, fed funds futures priced in nearly a 67% probability of a rate increase by September, underpinning Dollar demand against the Euro.

Key U.S. Events on Traders’ Radar

Investors were also focused on upcoming commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is scheduled to speak at the ECB Forum in Sintra. Market participants viewed this appearance as a potential catalyst for further clarity on the Fed’s policy trajectory.

On the macroeconomic front, attention was directed to the ADP private employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, both due later in the day. These releases will be followed by Thursday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, a key gauge for labor market conditions and a significant input into the Fed’s policy deliberations.

Background on the Euro and Policy Drivers

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

Role of the ECB in Shaping Euro Valuation

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Impact of Inflation and Data Releases on the Euro

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Trade Balance as a Structural Driver

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.