AUD/JPY Retreats as Yen Firms on Intervention Jitters

Key Moments

AUD/JPY trades around 112.20 in early European dealings on Wednesday, holding in negative territory.

Japanese officials reaffirm readiness to act against excessive currency swings, supporting the Yen.

AUD/JPY sits just below its 100-day SMA at 112.32, with first key support aligned near 111.25.

Cross Slips as Yen Strengthens on Policy Signals

AUD/JPY eases to roughly 112.20 in early European trading on Wednesday, with the pair showing a mildly bearish tone in the near term as momentum, reflected by the Relative Strength Index, remains subdued. The cross is softening below 112.50, with initial resistance identified at 112.32 and primary support seen at 111.25.

The Japanese Yen is gaining ground against the Australian Dollar as market participants stay alert to the risk of direct action by Japanese authorities in the foreign-exchange market. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that the government was ready to take appropriate action against excessive currency moves. Additionally, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated that the government will work to build an economy less vulnerable to foreign-exchange volatility while remaining prepared to intervene in currency markets if necessary.

On the Australian side, a firm stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia is helping to temper downside pressure on the AUD. According to the RBA Minutes from its June meeting, monetary policy needed to remain restrictive to remove excess demand in the economy. Markets were pricing only about 10 basis points (bps) of additional tightening by year-end, while pricing about 17 bps of easing by 2027, per Reuters.

(This story was corrected on July 1 at 05:55 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that “The AUD/JPY cross trades in negative territory around 112.20 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday,” not Tuesday.)

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Below Clustered Resistance

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY retains a gently negative bias after slipping marginally below the 100-day Simple Moving Average and the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. The fact that price is holding under these overlapping moving-average barriers suggests that rebounds are likely to encounter selling interest overhead. The Relative Strength Index, hovering near 44, indicates soft downside momentum that is not yet extreme.

Level Indicator / Description Approximate Value Immediate resistance 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) 112.32 Next resistance Bollinger Bands midline 112.62 Higher resistance Upper Bollinger Band 114.01 Initial support Lower Bollinger Band 111.25

On the upside, the 100-day SMA near 112.32 is the first notable cap. Above that, the Bollinger Bands midline around 112.62 offers the next potential barrier, followed by the upper Bollinger Band close to 114.01. On the downside, initial support is aligned with the lower Bollinger Band near 111.25. A decisive move below that area would signal scope for a deeper pullback within the broader trading range.