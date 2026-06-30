XRP Holds $1 as Stellar Gains Amid Cautious Flows

Key Moments

Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around the $1.000 psychological area, while Stellar (XLM) is trading above $0.178 after extending its recent rebound.

On-chain and derivatives indicators for both tokens point to guarded sentiment, with negative funding rates and mixed long-to-short positioning.

Spot XRP ETFs have recorded consecutive net inflows of $15.34 million on Monday and $15.63 million on Friday, offering a tentative positive signal.

On-Chain Signals Diverge Between XRP and XLM

CryptoQuant summary metrics highlight a split backdrop for the two altcoins. In XRP’s spot market, large whale orders are evident, while other indicators are described as neutral. This configuration is viewed as consistent with the potential for further recovery.

By contrast, XLM’s readings point to an overheated setup, along with selling-side dominance in both spot and futures markets. Retail participation appears mixed, reflecting a reserved stance from traders and limiting the upside for the ongoing rebound.

Derivatives Data Reflects Guarded Positioning

Derivatives statistics paint a similarly cautious picture. CoinGlass data shows XRP’s long-to-short ratio sitting at 0.93 on Tuesday, edging closer to a bearish skew. In the same period, XLM’s long-to-short ratio stands at 1.02, tilting slightly into bullish territory.

Metric XRP XLM Long-to-short ratio (Tuesday) 0.93 1.02 Funding rate (Tuesday) -0.0016% -0.0143%

Funding dynamics further underline the defensive tone. XRP’s funding rate turned negative on Tuesday at -0.0016%. XLM’s funding rate shifted negative on Saturday and is at -0.0143% on Tuesday. In both cases, shorts are paying longs, aligning with a bearish sentiment profile in the derivatives arena.

Spot XRP ETFs Show Consecutive Inflows

Despite the muted tone elsewhere, SoSoValue data highlights a constructive element for XRP. Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) registered a net inflow of $15.34 million on Monday, following a $15.63 million net inflow on Friday of the prior week. If this pattern of inflows persists and strengthens, it could support a renewed advance in XRP.

XRP Technical View: Consolidation Above Psychological Support

On Tuesday, XRP is quoted at $1.051, marking four days of trading around the $1.000 psychological threshold. This consolidation occurs in the context of a prevailing bearish bias, as price action remains below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1.200, $1.307, and $1.526, respectively.

XRP Technical Levels Price Current price (Tuesday) $1.051 Key psychological level $1.000 50-day EMA $1.200 100-day EMA $1.307 200-day EMA $1.526 Upper boundary of downward channel $1.162 Major horizontal resistance $1.900

XRP continues to trade beneath the upper edge of a downward parallel channel at $1.162, underscoring a constrained structure on the upside. Momentum indicators align with this cautious configuration: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33, signaling weak conditions, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is slightly negative, both pointing to prevailing downside pressure.

On the resistance side, the first hurdle is near the channel boundary around $1.162, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1.200. Above that, the $1.300 horizontal area, together with the 100-day EMA at $1.307, forms a dense supply region, ahead of the more distant 200-day EMA at $1.526 and the key horizontal marker at $1.900.

Within the current dataset, no substantial support zones are outlined below present levels. As a result, renewed selling could leave XRP exposed to searching for new demand areas at lower prices.

XLM Technical View: Recovery Faces Overhead Supply

Stellar is trading at $0.178 on Tuesday, extending its recent upward move. Even so, the broader setup remains tilted bearish, as the token is still below its short- and medium-term EMAs. The 50-day EMA at $0.188, the 100-day EMA at $0.184, and the 200-day EMA at $0.199 are stacked overhead, collectively forming a layered supply band that may limit further upside as long as they are not reclaimed.

XLM Technical Levels Price Current price (Tuesday) $0.178 50-day EMA $0.188 100-day EMA $0.184 200-day EMA $0.199 Horizontal support $0.177 78.6% Fibonacci retracement $0.173 Deeper horizontal support $0.142 61.8% Fibonacci retracement $0.200 Higher Fibonacci levels $0.218, $0.237

Momentum readings echo this restrained backdrop. The RSI sits at 42, just below the midpoint, and the MACD remains under the zero line, indicating that buying interest is fading after the recent advance.

On the downside, immediate demand is concentrated just under the market near horizontal support at $0.177, which is bolstered by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the latest upswing at $0.173. A break beneath this region would bring the deeper horizontal base around $0.142 into focus.

To the upside, initial resistance is found at the 100-day EMA at $0.184, followed by the 50-day EMA at $0.188. A decisive move above these EMAs would be required to alleviate selling pressure. Further upside obstacles appear at the 200-day EMA at $0.199 and the 61.8% retracement at $0.200, with additional Fibonacci resistance levels at $0.218 and $0.237.