Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Dollar Strength Lifts USD/CHF as Data Looms Ahead

Dollar Strength Lifts USD/CHF as Data Looms Ahead

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • USD/CHF trades near 0.8090 in Asian hours as the pair rebounds from prior-day losses.
  • Markets expect the KOF Swiss Leading Indicator to edge up to 98.2 in May from 98.0.
  • Futures pricing implies nearly a 60% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by September.

USD/CHF Firms Ahead of KOF Indicator Release

The USD/CHF pair is retracing the previous session’s pullback, changing hands around 0.8090 during Asian trading on Tuesday. Market participants are positioning ahead of the latest KOF Swiss Leading Indicator, which is projected to rise modestly to 98.2 for May from the prior reading of 98.0.

Fed Expectations and Labor Data in Focus

Gains in USD/CHF are being underpinned by renewed strength in the U.S. Dollar, as investors lean toward a more hawkish path for Federal Reserve policy. Based on the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing currently reflects a nearly 60% chance of an interest rate increase by September.

Attention is also turning to upcoming U.S. labor market releases, with traders particularly focused on Thursday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. Current forecasts call for an increase of 114,000 jobs in June, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3%. These figures are seen as pivotal for shaping expectations around the Fed’s next policy moves.

Event / IndicatorCurrent ExpectationPrior Value
KOF Swiss Leading Indicator (May)98.298.0
U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (June)114,000Not stated
U.S. Unemployment Rate4.3%4.3%
Implied probability of Fed hike by SeptemberNearly 60%Not stated

Geopolitical Tensions Support the Greenback

The U.S. Dollar is also drawing support from its safe-haven profile amid ongoing geopolitical strains in the Middle East. Signals from the region remain mixed. The article notes that U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the two nations were scheduled to resume peace talks on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, after a weekend marked by regional hostilities. In contrast, Tehran rejected this assertion, saying that no negotiation meetings are planned with Washington at any level and stressing that Iran is concentrating on implementing its existing memorandum of understanding rather than negotiating a final agreement.

Swiss Franc: Structure, Drivers, and Policy Backdrop

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and is one of the ten most actively traded currencies globally, with trading volumes that far exceed the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall risk sentiment, domestic economic conditions, and actions by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other influences. From 2011 to 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The removal of that peg triggered an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, causing market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF still tends to move closely with the Euro, reflecting Switzerland’s deep economic ties to the Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Characteristics of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors often seek during periods of heightened market stress. Contributing factors include Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a robust export sector, substantial central bank reserves, and a long-standing policy of neutrality in international conflicts. Episodes of market turbulence typically favor CHF against currencies perceived as carrying higher risk.

Role of the Swiss National Bank in CHF Dynamics

The Swiss National Bank convenes four times per year to set monetary policy, a lower meeting frequency than many other major central banks. The SNB targets an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation runs above that level or is projected to do so, the SNB may respond by raising its policy rate to curb price pressures. Higher rates generally provide support for CHF by improving yields and making Swiss assets more attractive, while rate cuts or a looser stance tend to weigh on the currency.

Macroeconomic Data and Impact on the Franc

Key domestic data points, such as growth indicators, inflation figures, current account dynamics, and changes in the SNB’s foreign currency reserves, play an important role in shaping CHF performance. Solid economic growth, low unemployment, and firm confidence are typically constructive for the Franc. Conversely, signs of weakening momentum can pressure the currency lower.

Eurozone Linkages and CHF Correlation

Given Switzerland’s status as a small, open economy with strong trade and political connections to the broader European Union, the health of the neighboring Eurozone is particularly significant for CHF. Stability in Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy is described as critical for Switzerland. Some models cited in the article suggest that the correlation between the Euro and the Swiss Franc exceeds 90%, indicating that the two currencies often move in near lockstep.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily forecastForex Market: AUD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session AUD/USD traded within the range of 0.9330-0.9372 and closed at 0.9365.At 11:05 GMT AUD/USD traded at 0.9372, adding 0.04% for the day. The pair touched a daily high at 0.9382 at 5:35 GMT, breaching the […]
  • Forex Market: USD/RUB daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/RUB daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/RUB within the range of 35.884-36.290. The pair closed at 36.115, gaining 0.22% on a daily basis.At 7:41 GMT today USD/RUB was down 0.18% for the day to trade at 36.048. The pair touched a daily low at 35.930 at 5:55 […]
  • Energy Markets Jolt as Ceasefire Triggers Price ReversalsEnergy Markets Jolt as Ceasefire Triggers Price Reversals Key Moments Benchmark Brent crude has fallen roughly 14% to $94 a barrel after news of a two-week ceasefire involving the US, Israel and Iran. UK wholesale gas prices have dropped more than 18% to 110 pence per unit, although […]
  • Rupee Gains as Oil Slips, Risks Still WeighRupee Gains as Oil Slips, Risks Still Weigh Key Moments The US dollar weakened as traders reacted to progress on a potential US-Iran agreement and shifting Federal Reserve expectations ahead of the June FOMC meeting. The Indian Rupee strengthened in tandem with a drop in […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session NZD/USD traded within the range of 0.8795-0.8823 and closed at 0.8810.At 8:15 GMT today NZD/USD was losing 0.16% for the day to trade at 0.8793. The pair touched a daily low at 0.8786 at 6:35 GMT, […]
  • Chevron shares gain for a second straight session on Tuesday, annual production expected to grow between 4% and 7% in 2018Chevron shares gain for a second straight session on Tuesday, annual production expected to grow between 4% and 7% in 2018 On March 6th Chevron Corp said it expected its annual production to increase at a rate between 4% and 7% during the current year. The company also projects to boost its free cash flow, which would allow it to resume its share buyback […]