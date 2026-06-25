McCormick Boosts Earnings as Price Hikes Offset Costs

Key Moments

McCormick reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, surpassing the average analyst forecast of 69 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 16.7% to $1.94 billion, driven by higher pricing, eat-at-home demand, and contributions from its Mexico joint venture.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, projecting 13% to 17% sales growth and adjusted earnings per share between $3.05 and $3.13.

Profit Beat Backed by Pricing Power

Cholula hot sauce maker McCormick posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit, as price hikes across its spices and condiments more than offset mounting commodity expenses.

The Stubb’s barbecue sauce producer delivered adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, topping the consensus estimate of 69 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company were up about 3% in early trading. Despite the move higher, the stock had fallen roughly 30% this year through its prior close.

Revenue Drivers and Volume Trends

McCormick’s quarterly revenue rose 16.7% to $1.94 billion, supported by several factors, including higher pricing, increased eat-at-home consumption, and gains from its Mexico joint venture. Analysts, on average, had anticipated revenue of $1.91 billion.

Overall volumes slipped 0.5% in the quarter, while pricing increased 2.2%. The company said it expects organic growth in the second half of the year to be underpinned by improving volumes.

Metric Reported Analyst Expectation (LSEG) Adjusted earnings per share $0.80 $0.69 Revenue $1.94 billion $1.91 billion Adjusted gross profit $778.2 million – Volume change -0.5% – Price change +2.2% –

Tariff Refunds Ease Cost Burden

Adjusted gross profit for the quarter climbed nearly 25% to $778.2 million. McCormick said that tariff refunds lowered cost of goods sold by $28 million, helping to offset cost pressures.

The company had been contending with import tariffs on raw materials such as pepper and various spices and herbs sourced from outside the United States. McCormick expects to receive an additional $3 million in refunds this year and noted that these benefits will help counter higher costs, including those related to the Middle East conflict.

Strategic Outlook and Merger Context

The reported results are the first since McCormick announced its planned combination with Unilever’s food business in an approximately $45 billion transaction that would substantially broaden its footprint beyond its core spices and condiments portfolio.

McCormick reiterated its full-year guidance, maintaining a projected sales increase of 13% to 17% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.05 to $3.13. The company also cautioned that its outlook incorporates an uncertain demand backdrop and the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Barclays analysts commented that the earnings beat and reaffirmed guidance “should be good enough”, noting that investors had been concerned about a possible reduction in the company’s forecast amid a “somewhat softer consumer environment in the Americas”.