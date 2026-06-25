Alphabet Shares Under Pressure as AI Talent Exodus Deepens

Key Moments

Alphabet stock is down 1.3% in pre-market trading, extending its recent decline.

Several senior AI researchers, including key Gemini contributors, have left for Anthropic and OpenAI.

Google pushed the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro from June to July 2026, raising fresh concerns about its AI strategy.

Pre-Market Move and Investor Sentiment

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading on Thursday. The stock extended its recent slide as investors reacted to a series of high-profile AI departures.

As a result, concerns are growing about Alphabet’s position in the fast-moving generative AI market. Investors are also questioning whether the company can maintain its competitive edge.

Key AI Departures Raise Concerns

The latest setback followed a report that Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel will leave Google and join Anthropic. Both researchers played important roles in developing the Gemini AI model.

Moreover, their exits add to a growing list of departures from Google’s AI teams.

On June 18, Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer left for OpenAI. Shazeer also co-authored the influential 2017 paper, “Attention Is All You Need.” Then, on June 19, Nobel Prize winner John Jumper announced his move from DeepMind to Anthropic.

Consequently, investors are paying closer attention to Google’s ability to retain top AI talent.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said the rapid departures have fueled fears that Google is “losing the war for talent at the frontier of AI.”

Gemini 3.5 Pro Delay Adds Pressure

Alphabet is also facing questions about product execution. Google delayed the general release of Gemini 3.5 Pro from June to July 2026.

The company said it needs additional time to improve quality. However, analysts note that the delay comes during an important period for enterprise technology spending decisions.

Therefore, the timing change has created another source of uncertainty for investors.

Issue Detail Pre-market stock move Alphabet shares down 1.3% Recent AI exits Adler and Pritzel to Anthropic; Shazeer to OpenAI; Jumper to Anthropic Gemini 3.5 Pro launch Delayed from June to July 2026

Growth Strengths Offset Some Concerns

Several issues are weighing on sentiment. These include talent losses, the Gemini delay, and concerns about dilution.

Together, they have created a narrative that Alphabet is spending heavily while struggling to keep leading AI researchers.

However, not all analysts are bearish. Argus Research continues to support the stock despite concerns surrounding the company’s recent capital raise.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s core businesses remain strong. Google Cloud reported 63% year-over-year revenue growth. The company also holds a contracted backlog worth $460 billion.

Even so, investor sentiment remains fragile. Traders will continue watching how Alphabet responds to growing competition in artificial intelligence.