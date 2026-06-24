Citi Sees Margin Upside and Growth Levers for Ecolab

Key Moments

Ecolab shares advanced after Citi placed the stock on a positive catalyst watch ahead of second-quarter results.

Citi expects easing raw material and energy cost pressures in 2H of 2026 to support gross margin expansion.

The planned acquisition of CoolIT Systems is projected to contribute approximately $550 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

Citi Turns Constructive on Ecolab Ahead of Q2

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) moved higher after Citi added the water solutions provider to a positive catalyst watch list, pointing to an improving cost backdrop and sustained pricing momentum as the company approaches the second half of the year.

Citi acknowledged that elevated raw material expenses continue to weigh on the second quarter, but the firm argued that these pressures should moderate as the year progresses. The bank’s analysts are focused on the second half of 2026 as a period when declining energy costs could provide meaningful relief and support expansion in gross margins.

Margin Outlook and Pricing Strategy

Citi’s analysts highlighted expectations for an improving energy cost environment later in the forecast period as a key driver for profitability. They wrote, “We see the pressure easing from lower energy cost environment in 2H, supporting favorable management commentary on GM expansion opportunities.”

The team also underscored Ecolab’s historical ability to convert temporary cost surcharges into lasting price improvements. According to the note, “In the past, ECL had demonstrated converting these surcharges into structural pricing and we see the company repeating this again, as ECL defends price actions through deliverable value to customers,” the analysts said.

CoolIT Acquisition Poised to Reshape Water Segment Mix

Beyond margin dynamics, Citi identified two additional growth engines for Ecolab in the second half. One is the anticipated closing of the CoolIT deal in the third quarter, which the analysts expect will create a favorable mix shift within the Water segment due to CoolIT’s participation in faster-growing end markets.

Ecolab earlier this year agreed to acquire CoolIT Systems from KKR for approximately $4.75 billion in cash. The transaction is aimed at capitalizing on accelerating demand for data center cooling solutions tied to artificial intelligence. CoolIT, which counts Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices among its customers, develops and produces liquid cooling technology for hyperscale and colocation data center operators.

Ecolab has said it views the acquisition as a strategic fit with its existing water, chemistry, and digital monitoring capabilities, enhancing its position as a more comprehensive provider of cooling and fluid management offerings.

Life Sciences and Revenue Contribution Expectations

The second growth driver Citi cited is within Ecolab’s Life Sciences business. The bank expects volume trends in that segment to improve in the second half as additional production capacity ramps up.

Regarding the financial impact of the CoolIT acquisition, Ecolab has indicated that CoolIT is projected to deliver roughly $550 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

Key Transaction and Outlook Metrics