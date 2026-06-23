Heatwaves, Supply Disruptions Support Natural Gas Ahead

Key Moments

Commerzbank analysts see stronger heatwaves in Europe and Asia increasing electricity demand and gas-fired power use, supporting higher gas prices.

An explosion at Qatar’s LNG complex may delay the planned ramp-up to 80% of pre-war exports within two months, prolonging tight LNG supply.

Persistent supply issues linked to the Iran conflict are seen as a challenge if gas demand remains elevated in Europe and Asia.

Weather and Geopolitics Support Tighter Gas Market

Commerzbank analysts report that more intense heatwaves across Europe and Asia are likely to push up electricity consumption, particularly through greater use of air conditioning. This is expected to increase reliance on gas-fired power generation and make it more difficult to replenish European gas storage.

The analysts also point to an explosion at Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex as a key supply risk. The incident may delay a previously announced plan to restore LNG exports to 80% of pre-war levels, keeping global LNG availability constrained for a longer period and potentially underpinning higher gas prices through the summer.

Heatwaves Amplify Power and Gas Demand

“Upward pressure on electricity prices is further reinforced by stronger heatwaves and the resulting increased use of air conditioning, which raises electricity demand.”

“This in turn could boost the need for gas-fired power and thus push gas prices higher.”

According to the analysts, these dynamics are not confined to Europe. They note that, “This applies not only to Europe at the present time, but also – due to the El Niño weather phenomenon – particularly to Asia in the coming months.”

Ongoing Supply Problems and LNG Outlook

The report emphasizes that higher gas demand would be particularly problematic in light of existing supply constraints. The analysts state that, “If gas demand is elevated – whether in Europe itself or in Asia – this could prove challenging in view of the persistent supply problems stemming from the Iran conflict.”

Against this backdrop, the disruption at Qatar’s LNG facility takes on added significance. The article highlights that, “The timeline recently announced by the facility’s operator – to increase LNG exports to 80% of pre-war levels within two months – could turn out to be too optimistic.”

Summary of Market Drivers