Amazon Prime Day Expected to Fuel $26.3B in Sales Surge

Key Moments

Prime Day’s four-day shopping period is projected to generate $26.3 billion in online spending across Amazon and rival retailers, according to Adobe Inc.

The forecast implies a 9% increase from last year’s July Prime Day event, based on Adobe’s tracking of retail site visits.

EMarketer Inc. estimates Amazon will capture about 60% of total U.S. online spending during Prime Day, its highest share since 2019.

Prime Day Outlook and Market Impact

Investing.com — Amazon.com Inc. is launching its 12th annual Prime Day sale on Tuesday, with the four-day promotion expected to be a major catalyst for online retail activity. Adobe Inc. projects that total online spending across Amazon and competing retailers during the event will reach $26.3 billion.

Adobe’s projection points to a 9% rise in online sales compared with the July Prime Day event held last year. The company bases its analysis on tracked visits to retail websites.

Competitive Retail Promotions

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) are aligning their own promotional campaigns with Amazon’s Prime Day window. Research from digital marketing agency Tinuiti indicates that nearly 60% of shoppers participating in Amazon Prime Day intend to also browse Walmart, while 35% plan to shop at Target. The survey underpinning these figures was conducted in April.

Retailer / Metric Data Point Projected total online spending (Amazon + competitors) $26.3 billion Growth vs. last year’s July Prime Day 9% Prime Day shoppers planning to browse Walmart Nearly 60% Prime Day shoppers planning to browse Target 35%

Prime Membership and Subscriber Base

Amazon introduced Prime Day in 2015 as a mechanism to expand its subscription base. A Prime membership is priced at $139 per year and offers shipping discounts, video streaming, and other services.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reported that approximately 201 million Amazon shoppers in the U.S. held Prime subscriptions as of March. This figure reflects a 3% increase compared with the same period a year earlier.

Market Share and Promotional Dynamics

EMarketer Inc. estimates that Amazon will be responsible for roughly 60% of all U.S. online spending during the Prime Day period, which would represent its largest share of this market since 2019.

Adobe expects that discount depths during the upcoming Prime Day will be in line with those offered during last year’s event.