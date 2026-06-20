Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Gold, Platinum Futures Rise; Silver Steady on NYMEX Now

Gold, Platinum Futures Rise; Silver Steady on NYMEX Now

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Gold futures rose 1.27% to $4224.10 per troy ounce for 19 June.
  • Silver futures stood at $66.26 per troy ounce, with no percentage move specified.
  • Platinum futures increased 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce.

NYMEX Precious Metals Overview for 19 June

NEW YORK, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) showed mixed performance for 19 June, with gains in gold and platinum futures and silver holding at its reported level.

Gold futures settled at $4224.10 per troy ounce, reflecting a 1.27% increase. Platinum futures also moved higher, up 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce. Silver futures were reported at $66.26 per troy ounce.

The prices are quoted per 1 troy ounce, equivalent to 31.1 grams.

Price Snapshot

MetalContract TypePrice (USD)Change (%)Unit
GoldFutures$4224.101.27%1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)
SilverFutures$66.26Not specified1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)
PlatinumFutures$1668.200.44%1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)

NYMEX and COMEX Market Structure

New York’s NYMEX (New York Merchantile Exchange) is described as a US futures market founded in 1882. According to the report, trading is conducted through two divisions: the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division.

The NYMEX Division is designated for futures trading in oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions. The COMEX Division is focused on futures contracts for gold, silver, copper and aluminum, “Armenpress” reports.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Mizuho Names Nvidia, Broadcom, Lumentum as Top AI PicksMizuho Names Nvidia, Broadcom, Lumentum as Top AI Picks Key Moments Mizuho projects continued rapid growth for the U.S. semiconductor sector in 2026, driven largely by artificial intelligence demand. Nvidia, Lumentum Holdings, and Broadcom are ranked as Mizuho’s top three […]
  • AUD/USD plummets 1% as Australian unemployment rate reaches highs unseen since 2003AUD/USD plummets 1% as Australian unemployment rate reaches highs unseen since 2003 Australian dollar fell sharply against its US counterpart on trading Thursday, after a report made it clear that the rate of unemployment in Australia rose to highs unseen since 2003, while employers in the country cut job positions in […]
  • Forex Market: USD/NOK daily outlookForex Market: USD/NOK daily outlook During yesterday’s trading session USD/NOK traded within the range of 5.9886-6.0724 and closed at 6.0022.At 7:47 GMT today USD/NOK was gaining 0.01% for the day to trade at 6.0012. The pair touched a daily high at 6.0069 at 6:35 […]
  • Spain’s trade deficit smallest since March 2023Spain’s trade deficit smallest since March 2023 Spain’s trade balance deficit has narrowed to EUR 0.7 billion in June, data showed, from EUR 2.4 billion in June 2023.The latest figure pointed to the smallest deficit since March 2023.Total imports went down 7.3% year-on-year to […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures fall with the stronger US; Ukraine offers supportGold trading outlook: futures fall with the stronger US; Ukraine offers support Gold continued to drop during early trading in Europe, after solid data on US home sales spurred dollar demand on Monday. More reports later this week are expected to confirm the robust recovery of the worlds largest economy. Meanwhile, […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecastForex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/JPY traded within the range of 136.76-137.10 and closed at 136.88.At 7:06 GMT today EUR/JPY was adding 0.03% for the day to trade at 136.96. The pair touched a daily high at 137.00 at 6:55 […]