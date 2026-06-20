Gold, Platinum Futures Rise; Silver Steady on NYMEX Now

Key Moments

Gold futures rose 1.27% to $4224.10 per troy ounce for 19 June.

Silver futures stood at $66.26 per troy ounce, with no percentage move specified.

Platinum futures increased 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce.

NYMEX Precious Metals Overview for 19 June

NEW YORK, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) showed mixed performance for 19 June, with gains in gold and platinum futures and silver holding at its reported level.

Gold futures settled at $4224.10 per troy ounce, reflecting a 1.27% increase. Platinum futures also moved higher, up 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce. Silver futures were reported at $66.26 per troy ounce.

The prices are quoted per 1 troy ounce, equivalent to 31.1 grams.

Price Snapshot

Metal Contract Type Price (USD) Change (%) Unit Gold Futures $4224.10 1.27% 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams) Silver Futures $66.26 Not specified 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams) Platinum Futures $1668.20 0.44% 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)

NYMEX and COMEX Market Structure

New York’s NYMEX (New York Merchantile Exchange) is described as a US futures market founded in 1882. According to the report, trading is conducted through two divisions: the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division.

The NYMEX Division is designated for futures trading in oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions. The COMEX Division is focused on futures contracts for gold, silver, copper and aluminum, “Armenpress” reports.