Gold, Platinum Futures Rise; Silver Steady on NYMEX Now

Key Moments
- Gold futures rose 1.27% to $4224.10 per troy ounce for 19 June.
- Silver futures stood at $66.26 per troy ounce, with no percentage move specified.
- Platinum futures increased 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce.
NYMEX Precious Metals Overview for 19 June
NEW YORK, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) showed mixed performance for 19 June, with gains in gold and platinum futures and silver holding at its reported level.
Gold futures settled at $4224.10 per troy ounce, reflecting a 1.27% increase. Platinum futures also moved higher, up 0.44% to $1668.20 per troy ounce. Silver futures were reported at $66.26 per troy ounce.
The prices are quoted per 1 troy ounce, equivalent to 31.1 grams.
Price Snapshot
|Metal
|Contract Type
|Price (USD)
|Change (%)
|Unit
|Gold
|Futures
|$4224.10
|1.27%
|1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)
|Silver
|Futures
|$66.26
|Not specified
|1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)
|Platinum
|Futures
|$1668.20
|0.44%
|1 troy ounce (31.1 grams)
NYMEX and COMEX Market Structure
New York’s NYMEX (New York Merchantile Exchange) is described as a US futures market founded in 1882. According to the report, trading is conducted through two divisions: the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division.
The NYMEX Division is designated for futures trading in oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions. The COMEX Division is focused on futures contracts for gold, silver, copper and aluminum, “Armenpress” reports.