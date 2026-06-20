Bitcoin Reclaims $63K as Regulatory Changes Loom Ahead

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded at $63,453.3, up 1.72%, after briefly falling below $63,000 earlier in the week.

Over $450 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated over the past week, predominantly from long positions.

Regulatory momentum accelerated across Ireland, the United States, and Argentina, underscoring digital assets’ growing role in global policy debates.

Bitcoin Rebounds After Volatile Week

Investing.com — Bitcoin moved back above the $63,000 mark on Saturday, recovering from earlier declines as market participants weighed regulatory updates in major jurisdictions alongside evidence of ongoing institutional engagement with digital assets.

The largest cryptocurrency was up 1.72% at $63,453.3 as of 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT), after having slipped below $63,000 earlier in the week.

The rebound followed several sessions of heightened volatility, during which leveraged traders reduced exposure in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

Leverage Shakeout and Cautious Sentiment

More than $450 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated over the past week, with long positions making up the bulk of these losses.

Despite Bitcoin’s recovery, overall market mood stayed guarded. Options flows continued to signal strong interest in downside protection, while futures positioning suggested that traders were bracing for additional price swings in the near term.

Market attention also remained on Strategy and its preferred stock offering, STRC, which has drawn close scrutiny from crypto-focused investors in recent days.

Regulators Advance Digital Asset Frameworks

Beyond price action, governments intensified efforts to shape their approaches to cryptocurrencies and related platforms.

In Ireland, authorities unveiled a national strategy aimed at combating money laundering and financial crime, identifying crypto-assets as a central area of attention. The plan calls for tighter supervision of digital asset platforms and reinforced anti-money laundering measures.

In the United States, lawmakers are preparing for a June 25 congressional roundtable focused on how cryptocurrencies can enhance financial access in countries dealing with economic instability or restrictive financial systems. The event is expected to examine the role of digital assets in national security, financial freedom, and U.S. competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Argentina introduced a crypto-supportive policy after President Javier Milei signed an executive order that exempts registered virtual asset service providers from the country’s 1.2% cheque tax. This change is expected to lower transaction costs for crypto users and foster further development of digital asset products in one of Latin America’s most active cryptocurrency markets.

Taken together, these initiatives underscore the expanding influence of digital assets within financial architectures, regulatory regimes, and policy discussions worldwide, even as short-term market turbulence continues.

Altcoins Advance but Weekly Gains Stay Limited

Broader digital asset markets moved higher on Saturday, although overall performance for the week remained muted.

Asset Move Price / Performance Detail Bitcoin +1.72% $63,453.3 as of 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT) Ethereum +2.12% $1,725.07 XRP +2.02% Notional price not specified Solana +4.56% Notional price not specified Cardano +2.23% Notional price not specified BNB +2.68% Notional price not specified Dogecoin +2.22% Notional price not specified $TRUMP -0.66% Notional price not specified

World no.2 crypto Ethereum gained 2.12% to $1,725.07, while XRP increased 2.02%. Solana advanced 4.56%, Cardano moved 2.23% higher, and BNB added 2.68%.

Within the memecoin segment, Dogecoin climbed 2.22%, while $TRUMP slipped 0.66%.

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