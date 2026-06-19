USD/CAD Extends Rally to 14-Month Peak, Overbought

Key Moments

USD/CAD touched a 14-month high at 1.4159, aligning with the top of an ascending price channel.

The pair has traded higher for seven consecutive sessions and was around 1.4140 during European hours on Friday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index near 85 signaled stretched upside momentum even as the broader bullish structure stayed intact.

USD/CAD Technical Overview

USD/CAD reached a 14-month high of 1.4159 on Friday, coinciding with the upper boundary of an established ascending channel. This level marked the channel’s top and highlighted a key confluence of resistance. Despite the strong move, the broader structure continued to reflect a supportive backdrop for the pair.

During European trading hours on Friday, USD/CAD was holding near 1.4140, extending a run of gains into a seventh straight session. Price action on the daily chart showed the pair advancing within the ascending channel, underscoring a persistent bullish bias.

Momentum and Overbought Conditions

The pair maintained a firm near-term bullish stance as it stayed comfortably above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This positioning reinforced the strength of the upward trend.

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovered near 85, reflecting a steeply overbought condition. This reading suggested that the recent upside momentum could be stretched, even though the underlying technical framework remained constructive.

Key Levels to Watch

The 14-month high at 1.4159, which aligns with the upper edge of the ascending channel, represented a crucial resistance zone. A sustained break above this area would “open the door for further gains.”

On the downside, initial support was seen at the nine-day EMA at 1.4038. A drop below this short-term average would likely undermine the immediate bullish momentum and could increase pressure for a move toward the lower boundary of the ascending channel, around 1.3940. If losses extended beyond that zone, the next area of interest would be near the 50-day EMA at 1.3850.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Canadian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The performance table below shows the percentage change of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) relative to a range of major currencies. According to the data, the Canadian Dollar was weakest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.09% -0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.30% 0.31% EUR -0.14% -0.05% -0.18% -0.10% -0.09% 0.14% 0.17% GBP -0.09% 0.05% -0.13% -0.06% -0.02% 0.22% 0.23% JPY 0.03% 0.18% 0.13% 0.07% 0.11% 0.32% 0.34% CAD -0.04% 0.10% 0.06% -0.07% 0.05% 0.25% 0.27% AUD -0.04% 0.09% 0.02% -0.11% -0.05% 0.22% 0.25% NZD -0.30% -0.14% -0.22% -0.32% -0.25% -0.22% 0.00% CHF -0.31% -0.17% -0.23% -0.34% -0.27% -0.25% -0.01%

The heat map measures the percentage change between each currency pair. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column, and the quote currency appears in the top row. For instance, selecting the Canadian Dollar as the base currency from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for CAD (base)/USD (quote).