Euro Struggles as Dollar Holds Firm After Recent Surges

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades around 1.1460 after rebounding from a three-month low near 1.1420, yet remains about 0.9% lower for the week.

US Dollar strength has been supported by expectations of additional Federal Reserve tightening and resilient US economic data.

German producer inflation eased on a monthly basis in May, reinforcing the view that energy-related price pressures may be fading.

Euro Holds Near Session Highs but Weekly Losses Persist

The Euro is trading broadly unchanged against the US Dollar on Friday, with EUR/USD quoted at 1.1460. The pair has recovered from a three-month trough at 1.1420, but remains on course for a weekly slide of about 0.9% as renewed expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases have fueled broad-based Dollar strength.

Dollar buying interest has paused during thin-market conditions around the Juneteenth bank holiday in the United States. Even so, the Euro has found limited traction off its recent lows, despite investor optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace deal and softer Oil prices. Market participants appear to view lower energy costs as reducing the urgency for the European Central Bank to continue raising rates, while the Fed’s firm policy stance has continued to underpin the Greenback.

Fed Outlook Keeps Dollar Supported

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged, but its interest rate projections indicated that nearly half of policymakers see scope for at least one additional rate increase this year. Complementing that signal, new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reiterated his determination to return inflation to target levels, reinforcing expectations for potential tightening later in the year.

On the data front, the US economy has maintained solid momentum despite the conflict in the Middle East. Figures released earlier in the week showed US Retail Sales in May exceeding forecasts, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey pointed to a strong rebound in June.

Eurozone Data: German Producer Prices Show Mixed Picture

In the Eurozone, the latest German Producer Prices Index data painted a nuanced picture. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 2.2% in May, accelerating from April’s 1.7% increase but falling short of the 2.5% gain that had been anticipated. On a monthly basis, producer prices advanced 0.3%, down sharply from the 1.2% rise recorded in April, hinting that the impact of previous energy shocks may be diminishing.

Indicator Period Actual Previous Expected EUR/USD exchange rate Friday (latest) 1.1460 Three-month low 1.1420 (low) EUR/USD weekly performance Current week About -0.9% – – Germany PPI (YoY) May 2.2% 1.7% 2.5% Germany PPI (MoM) May 0.3% 1.2% –

Background: Euro, ECB Policy, and Key Drivers

The Euro is the common currency used by 20 European Union member states that form the Eurozone. It is described in the article as the second most heavily traded currency worldwide after the US Dollar. According to the article, in 2022 it represented 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion. EUR/USD is characterized as the most heavily traded currency pair globally, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions, ahead of EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

Role of the ECB in Shaping Euro Dynamics

The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the central bank for the Eurozone and is responsible for interest rate decisions and monetary policy management. The ECB’s primary mandate is described as maintaining price stability, which involves either curbing inflation or supporting economic growth. Its main policy instrument is the adjustment of interest rates. Relatively high rates, or expectations that rates will rise, typically support the Euro, while lower rates or expectations of cuts tend to weigh on the currency.

The ECB’s Governing Council, composed of the heads of national central banks from the Eurozone and six permanent members including ECB President Christine Lagarde, meets eight times per year to set monetary policy.

Inflation, Economic Data, and Trade Balance as Euro Drivers

Eurozone inflation, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, is identified as a critical indicator for the Euro. If inflation runs hotter than expected and exceeds the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank is compelled to raise interest rates to restrain price pressures. Comparatively higher interest rates versus other major economies tend to make Eurozone assets more attractive to global investors, benefiting the Euro.

Broader economic indicators also influence the currency. Data such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment readings, and consumer sentiment provide insight into the health of the Eurozone economy. Strong results generally support the Euro by encouraging capital inflows and potentially prompting the ECB to tighten policy, whereas weak data usually has the opposite effect. The article notes that figures from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are particularly important, as these four economies account for 75% of the Eurozone’s total output.

The trade balance is another significant factor. It measures the difference between export revenues and import expenditures over a given period. A positive trade balance, where exports exceed imports, can bolster a currency as foreign buyers need to acquire that currency to pay for goods. Conversely, a negative trade balance can be a headwind for the currency.