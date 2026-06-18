Rupiah Firms as Market Braces for Potential BI Rate Move

Key Moments

USD/IDR trades around 17,880 in Asian hours, pulling back from a bullish opening gap as Rupiah demand strengthens.

Markets are pricing in another 25-basis-point Bank Indonesia hike to 5.75% after last week’s surprise increase aimed at supporting the currency and curbing inflation.

The US Dollar softens on reduced safe-haven demand following geopolitical developments, though expectations for possible Federal Reserve hikes later this year remain a risk.

Rupiah Gains Ground Ahead of Bank Indonesia Decision

USD/IDR edged lower on Thursday after opening with a bullish gap, but the pair remained in positive territory, trading near 17,880 during Asian hours. The move came as the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) drew support ahead of Bank Indonesia’s latest policy meeting, prompting a break lower in the currency pair.

Traders are actively positioning for the possibility that Bank Indonesia will raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75%. This expectation follows last week’s unexpected 25-basis-point hike, which was explicitly aimed at shoring up the Rupiah and addressing rising inflation pressures.

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate climbed to 3.08% in May from 2.42% in April, moving closer to the upper boundary of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5% to 3.5% target range. The recent policy actions and market expectations are being closely watched as they feed directly into IDR performance and USD/IDR pricing.

Dollar Eases on Geopolitical Developments

The USD/IDR pair retained its intraday losses as the US Dollar (USD) weakened, with safe-haven demand cooling following a BBC report late Wednesday. According to the report, the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran.

The article noted that this move followed the earlier electronic signing of an initial framework by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. This sequence of actions reduced immediate geopolitical risk appetite for the Dollar, weighing on the currency.

Fed Outlook Still Supports Potential Dollar Recovery

Despite the latest pullback, the US Dollar retains potential support from expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year. The Fed’s June Summary of Economic Projections indicated that half of Federal Open Market Committee members anticipate at least one additional rate increase within the year.

The article highlighted that, despite economic disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran, ongoing strength in labor market indicators and persistent underlying inflation metrics are sustaining pressure for tighter US monetary policy. These factors could underpin a rebound in the Dollar, which would have implications for USD/IDR dynamics, particularly as Bank Indonesia and the Fed move along potentially divergent, but still data-sensitive, policy paths.

US Dollar Performance Over the Past Week

The following table shows the percentage change of the US Dollar against major currencies over the last 7 days. Over this period, the US Dollar was weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD IDR USD 0.16% 0.42% 0.03% 1.14% -0.44% 0.05% 0.00% EUR -0.16% 0.27% -0.11% 0.97% -0.71% -0.06% -2.04% GBP -0.42% -0.27% -0.38% 0.71% -0.98% -0.37% 0.00% JPY -0.03% 0.11% 0.38% 1.11% -0.55% 0.16% 0.03% CAD -1.14% -0.97% -0.71% -1.11% -1.63% -0.93% -1.27% AUD 0.44% 0.71% 0.98% 0.55% 1.63% 0.63% 1.27% NZD -0.05% 0.06% 0.37% -0.16% 0.93% -0.63% -1.03% IDR 0.00% 2.04% 0.00% -0.03% 1.27% -1.27% 1.03%

The heat map is read by selecting a base currency from the left-hand column and a quote currency from the top row. The value in each cell represents the percentage change of the base currency against the quote currency. For example, choosing the US Dollar on the left and moving to the Japanese Yen column shows the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).