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Home » Forex and Currency News » PBOC Nudges Yuan Reference Rate Higher Against the Dollar

PBOC Nudges Yuan Reference Rate Higher Against the Dollar

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY central parity rate at 6.8130 for Thursday’s session.
  • The new fixing compared with the previous day’s central rate of 6.8096.
  • The official fixing differed from a 6.7752 reference level cited as a Reuters estimate.

Updated USD/CNY Central Parity Fix

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming trading session at 6.8130. This followed a prior fixing of 6.8096 and contrasted with a 6.7752 estimate reported by Reuters.

Fixing DetailUSD/CNY Level
Current PBOC central rate (Thursday)6.8130
Previous day’s official fix6.8096
Reuters estimate6.7752

PBOC Mandate and Policy Role

The People’s Bank of China’s primary monetary policy mandate is to maintain price stability, which includes keeping the exchange rate stable, while also supporting economic growth. The central bank is additionally tasked with advancing financial sector reforms, including the opening and development of China’s financial markets.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The PBOC is a state-owned institution of the People’s Republic of China and is not regarded as autonomous. Governance is strongly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council. This role, rather than the governor position, plays the leading part in setting the bank’s direction. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently occupies both posts.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

The PBOC utilizes a broader range of monetary policy tools than many Western central banks. Its main instruments include:

  • Seven-day Reverse Repo operations
  • Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)
  • Foreign exchange market interventions
  • Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)

China’s benchmark interest rate is the Loan Prime Rate (LPR). Adjustments to the LPR directly affect borrowing and lending costs in the domestic market, including loan and mortgage rates, as well as returns on savings. Through changes in the LPR, the PBOC can also exert influence on the exchange rate of the Chinese renminbi.

Private Banking Sector in China

Private banks operate alongside state-controlled institutions in China, though they represent a relatively small segment of the financial system. There are 19 private banks, with the largest being digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by technology groups Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, according to The Straits Times. In 2014, authorities permitted domestically funded lenders fully backed by private capital to function within the predominantly state-led banking sector.

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