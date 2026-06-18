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Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/JPY hovers above 1-month low with focus on BoE

GBP/JPY hovers above 1-month low with focus on BoE

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The GBP/JPY currency pair hovered above a 1-month low of 212.59 on Thursday ahead of the outcome of the Bank of England’s policy meeting.

The BoE is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate intact at 3.75% at its June 18th meeting.

Policy makers have taken a cautious stance on whether higher energy prices linked to the Iran conflict could lead to longer-lasting inflation pressures.

UK inflation has remained above the BoE’s 2% target for most of the past five years, with the central bank previously warning inflation could surge above 3.5% later in 2026.

Figures from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that headline CPI had risen 2.8% year-on-year in May, matching April’s pace. Core CPI edged up to 2.6% year-on-year from 2.5% in the prior month. These latest readings may give the BoE more room to maintain steady interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan raised its short-term interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0% from 0.75% this week. The adjustment took the benchmark rate to its highest point since 1995. The rate decision was made by a 7-1 vote.

According to the Monetary Policy Statement, BoJ board members intend to continue raising the policy rate in line with changes in economic activity, inflation dynamics, and financial conditions.

The GBP/JPY currency pair was last down 0.24% on the day to trade at 212.90.

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