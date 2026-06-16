SpaceX Rally Positions Company to Leapfrog Amazon in Market Value

Key Moments

SpaceX shares climbed more than 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, extending a strong post-IPO advance.

The stock traded at $211.8, implying a market capitalization of nearly $2.8 trillion if the gains were sustained.

Over $1.16 billion of SpaceX shares changed hands by 04:14 a.m. ET, far exceeding the combined activity in Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla and Apple.

SpaceX Extends Post-IPO Momentum

On June 16, shares of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rose more than 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, putting the company in position to surpass Amazon.com in market value and become the world’s fifth-largest company as its post-IPO rally continued.

The stock, which surged more than 19% on Monday, was recently up 10.1% at $211.8 in premarket activity. At that price, SpaceX would command a market capitalization of nearly $2.8 trillion if the advance held.

Market Cap Comparison

At the time, Amazon was last valued at $2.66 trillion, placing SpaceX within reach of overtaking the e-commerce giant in overall market value if the premarket gains in SpaceX shares were maintained.

Company Latest Share Price / Valuation Implied / Reported Market Cap SpaceX $211.8 (premarket) Nearly $2.8 trillion (if gains hold) Amazon.com Not specified $2.66 trillion

Trading Activity Surges

Liquidity in SpaceX shares was also unusually high. More than $1.16 billion worth of the company’s stock traded as of 04:14 a.m. ET. That turnover was described as several times the combined trading volumes in Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla and Apple during the same period.