Aussie Slides on China Data Ahead of RBA Meeting Today

Key Moments

AUD/USD declines 0.16% to near 0.7060 during Tuesday’s Asian session following weaker Chinese data

China’s May Retail Sales fall 0.6% Year-on-Year, while Industrial Production strengthens to 4.5%

Markets look to the RBA’s first policy decision of the year, with the OCR widely expected to remain at 4.35%

Australian Dollar Retreats After China Data Surprise

The Australian Dollar (AUD) comes under renewed pressure against major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, extending earlier losses after the latest economic figures from China. Against the US Dollar (USD), the Aussie weakens by 0.16%, trading close to 0.7060.

The currency pair had already been soft at the start of Tuesday’s trade following a three-day advance, and selling intensified after traders digested weaker-than-anticipated Chinese activity indicators.

Given Australia’s substantial trade exposure to China, macroeconomic developments in Beijing tend to have a pronounced impact on AUD performance.

China Data Mixed as Consumption Slips and Investment Contracts

The National Bureau of Statistics of China reports that Retail Sales declined by 0.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) in May. Consensus expectations had pointed to no change, following a 0.2% increase in April.

Fixed Asset Investment also deteriorates, with Year-on-Year contraction accelerating to 4.1%, compared with expectations of -2% and a previous reading of -1.6%.

In contrast, Industrial Production shows more resilient momentum. Output expands by 4.5%, beating the 4.3% estimate and improving on the prior 4.1% reading.

China Indicator Period Actual Consensus Previous Retail Sales YoY May -0.6% 0.0% 0.2% Fixed Asset Investment YoY Latest -4.1% -2% -1.6% Industrial Production YoY Latest 4.5% 4.3% 4.1%

RBA Decision Looms with Rates Expected to Stay on Hold

Market participants are preparing for potential volatility in the Australian Dollar as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) approaches its monetary policy announcement at 04:30 GMT. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35%.

This meeting marks the RBA’s first policy decision of the year, with investors expecting the central bank to pause after lifting the OCR by 25 basis points (bps) at each of the three prior meetings in an effort to curb elevated inflation in Australia.

Attention will center on the RBA’s forward guidance and assessment of the economic outlook, particularly as inflation and labor market indicators begin to shift.

Domestic Data: Cooling Inflation and Softer Labor Market

Recent Australian data show some easing in price pressures alongside signs of weaker employment conditions. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.2% Year-on-Year, below the 4.4% consensus and down from the earlier 4.6% print.

At the same time, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.5%, compared with expectations and a previous reading of 4.3%, suggesting slackening in the labor market.

Australia Indicator Period Actual Consensus Previous CPI YoY April 4.2% 4.4% 4.6% Unemployment Rate Latest 4.5% 4.3% 4.3%

RBA Interest Rate Decision: Event Overview

The RBA releases its policy rate decision following each of its eight scheduled meetings per year. The announcement outlines the central bank’s stance on inflation and economic conditions, providing critical signals for Australian Dollar traders.

According to the event description: “If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.”